Danville School’s David Schilling was lauded last week as High School Principal of the Year at an awards banquet at Killington Grand Resort.
Schilling received dual awards as both the National Association of Secondary Schools Principal of the Year for Vermont, and the Vermont Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals’ Association (VPA).
While the awards were announced last spring, the ceremony to celebrate his and other education officials’ accomplishments was held Aug. 2 at Killington Grand Resort.
Schilling served as Principal/Secondary Principal at Danville School for the last four years. He previously served as principal at Cabot School.
In excerpts from the nomination for Schilling that were quoted in the celebration’s program, his focus on student needs and his leadership style were highlighted.
“Dave is a caring, sensitive and aware educator who always leads from a ‘students first’ perspective.” “His style is Socratic - he asks questions, people give responses, he asks more questions, … I see him getting people where he wants them to be without actually telling them to go there; I also see him shifting his initial focus when appropriate, because he is listening to his staff.” “Dave has been laser-focused on those students who, at their best, are disaffected in the traditional school environment and struggle to understand how to make meaning of their education.”
This focus was also reflected in comments Schilling gave in accepting the honor.
“We all need to build on moments that truly matter. For me, those moments include accompanying a student on the bus and handing him my old cell phone in case he needs to call 911, knowing that DCF hadn’t yet been able to keep him out of an unsafe environment …,” said Schilling.
“It’s allowing a student who has dropped out for two years to come back, putting the tools to graduate back in her hands, and being moved to tears when she unexpectedly pulls out a trumpet from under her seat and plays along with the band as she walks out of the building for the last time.
“It’s passionately advocating for a student who has spent the last three months trying to burn bridges with every adult in the school, because unfortunately the bridge his parents burned first with him was permanent, and we were all he had left.”
Schilling also spoke about the challenges school administrators faced through the pandemic and the demands they had to meet.
“Think about the very beginning of the pandemic. When we were attempting to help our communities make sense of the world turned upside down and the Agency of Education gave us a homework assignment to reimagine schools overnight, making sure to justify exactly how we were going to meet 24 pages of quality standards, demonstrate excellence at working around Vermont’s longstanding broadband problem, and do so during a time in which we weren’t even sure if we were allowed to drive to the grocery store, the leaders in this room rose up and we haven’t stopped innovating and adapting since,” said Schilling.
In comments this week about Schilling’s recognition, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker stated, “In his fourth year as Principal/Secondary Principal at Danville School, Dave recognized the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on some of Danville’s students who were already struggling to find a purpose in high school. He designed and proposed a new technical education track that focuses on hands-on learning, as a way to keep those students interested and engaged in their education until they were eligible to apply to a high school technical education program in 11th-12th grade, and then offered to step down as Secondary Principal to lead this new experiential program.”
Schilling is heading into the next school year in that new role leading Danville School’s expanded tech ed program and he continues to focus on student needs as well as the value his new role can deliver.
“I believe our greatest gift in this moment is a blank canvas, and the realization that we don’t have to go back to normal if normal wasn’t working so well anyway,” said Schilling in his acceptance speech. “I would argue that the tools to rebuild schools that work for kids require adults digging into the true core of who we are. One afternoon this summer, seeking inspiration, I drove a couple of hours south and took a walk along a boardwalk I helped build in 2006, where the Appalachian Trail crosses the Ottauquechee floodplain near Killington, Vt. Joining a fall trail crew and learning carpentry skills in the woods was one of the most formative moments in my professional life. Real-world outcomes, the ability to take risks, working with others, and facing challenges with clear criteria for success defined the experience to the point where now, 17 years later, it’s still exciting to identify individual boards that I placed and areas where I could see how my skill developed along the way.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.