Danville’s Tieghan Perry Qualifies For 4-H KY Meet

BURLINGTON — Several Vermont 4-H horse club members qualified for the 2022 Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup, held Nov. 4-6 in Louisville, KY.
The annual event took place at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, attracting 241 participants from 24 states. Vermont competed in hippology, quiz bowl and horse judging.
Thirteen state teams took part in the hippology contest, which had several phases, including a written exam with slides, judging, team problem solving and stations. The latter consisted of a series of stations where contestants were required to answer questions on breeds, nutrition, anatomy and other equine-related topics. The Vermont team, coached by Jolene Fontaine of Jericho, placed seventh overall.
Tieghan Perry of Danville was a member of the the quiz bowl team which came in eighth overall out of 17 teams.
The delegates toured the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington the day prior to the start of the competitions and Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby, in Louisville after the awards program on Sunday.
The trip was funded in part by the State 4-H Horse Council with several county 4-H foundations and local sponsors also providing scholarships for local participants. Mary Fay of Westford, the Vermont 4-H horse program middle manager, accompanied the state delegation along with several team coaches and adult chaperones.
For more information about 4-H horse activities, contact Wendy Sorrell, University of Vermont Extension 4-H livestock educator, at 802-651-8343 ext. 513, or email wendy.sorrell@uvm.edu.
