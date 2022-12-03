Danville’s Tieghan Perry Qualifies For 4-H KY Meet
Tieghan Perry of Danville at the 4-H meet in Kentucky. (Courtesy photo)

BURLINGTON — Several Vermont 4-H horse club members qualified for the 2022 Eastern National 4-H Horse Roundup, held Nov. 4-6 in Louisville, KY.

The annual event took place at the Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center, attracting 241 participants from 24 states. Vermont competed in hippology, quiz bowl and horse judging.

