Danville School announced Liza Morse as the Class of 2022 Valedictorian.
Three students effectively tied for second-highest GPA. Ava Marshia, Allie Beliveau, and Laci Sandvil earned the honor of Co-Salutatorian for the Class of 2022.
Liza Morse
Liza Morse has been working towards this goal most of her life. At a young age, she identified wanting to finish high school at the top of her class, followed by attending Dartmouth College to pursue a career in medicine.
With those goals serving as motivation, Liza’s high school career has been a whirlwind of activity. She attended Girls State, RYLA and HOBY, and served as Vice-President of the National Honor Society. She was selected as the University of Vermont’s Green and Gold Scholar and has received all-state recognition in both soccer and hockey.
A talented musician, Liza was integral to the success of the Kingdom All Stars, performed with Pink Martini and has been selected for various music festivals and awards. She combined her love for music and deeply rooted altruism and kindness by writing an original song to honor classmate Max Skorstad.
Liza also gave back to her community through her work on her Senior Service Learning Project by working with area prevention specialists and petitioning the Danville Select Board to declare the Danville Green as a substance-free zone. Liza will, indeed, attend Dartmouth College this fall on the pre-med track, majoring in biology and minoring in music.
Ava Marshia
Marshia embodies leadership and service, a school announcement says. Through her work as Class President, a member of the Student Council, National Honor Society, and student representative on the school board and Our Voices Exposed, Marshia affected real change at Danville School. Recognizing a true need within the community, she founded Danville’s chapter of Hope Happens Here, an organization dedicated to fighting the negative stigma surrounding mental illness.
An outstanding three-season varsity athlete, Ava has been recognized for her talent and leadership by being named to the Caledonian Record Dream Dozen. Not satisfied with simply playing, Ava also helped develop young athletes’ love of the game by coaching elementary teams.
An accomplished musician, Ava has been selected for the All-State Festival and Kingdom All Stars. Ava finds true joy in exploring new places through travel and scuba diving, as well as spending time with her family. Ava will major in computer engineering at Florida Polytechnic University this fall.
Allie Beliveau
Allie Beliveau is the kind of person every school wishes they could have more of on their campus. A bright and responsible student, Allie pushed herself to maximize her educational opportunities and is a member of the National Honor Society, a two-season varsity athlete, and has been the sole editor and publisher of the school’s yearbook for the past two years. Allie has also served as an ambassador for the school at area high school choice events.
This year, Allie has been enrolled in culinary courses at St. Johnsbury Academy and earned a silver medal in the SkillsUSA competition in Commercial Baking. This passion inspired Allie to create her own business, AB Desserts, which creates some of the finest cakes and cupcakes available in the Northeast Kingdom. Allie has also translated her love for cooking into service by volunteering at Danville’s Community Meal Site.
Allie will spend next year growing her business and plans to attend culinary school in the near future.
Laci Sandvil
Laci Sandvil has always valued personal growth and excellence, the school reports. A self-described dreamer, Laci prides herself on setting “impossible” goals and then trying to exceed them, which she usually does.
In her 8th grade year, Laci won the national and world championship for her age group at the World Championship Morgan Horse Show in Oklahoma City. She has continued as a competitive varsity athlete throughout high school, served as a member of the National Honor Society, and gives back to her community as a volunteer firefighter.
Laci did exceptionally well during the challenging remote learning period and is especially proud of staying on top of her grades without the need for adult reminders. Laci plans to continue working as a landscaper next year, saving money, traveling, and working to start her own business.
She will remain close to her horses, which will continue to play an integral role in her life, far into the future.
