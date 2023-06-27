The Danville School Board bid farewell to Dave Schilling during a board meeting Tuesday evening.
Schilling was serving as director of the Danville Works program, the school’s tech and experiential learning program, and interim secondary school principal, the position he previously held before dedicating himself last year to developing the Danville Works program.
Schilling will head to Lyndon Institute to lead the school’s CTE department, which serves students from across the region, including Danville, in collaboration with St. Johnsbury Academy.
Schilling was named Vermont High School Principal of the Year for the 21-22 school year, his last as the full-time principal.
In a recent letter, Schilling broke the news to the Danville School community, noting he would start at LI on July 1.
“This was a tough decision to make for sure, and part of why I feel good about it is having the right people in the right places,” stated Schillling. “Our newer hands-on programs will continue as planned, thanks to the work of Zach Baker, Nick Whites and Suzanne Podhaizer, as well as the many Danville faculty who have eagerly collaborated with them.”
Schilling had stepped back from his principal position to pursue his passion for experiential learning, highlighting the need to re-engage with students affected by the pandemic and the potential of alternative educational approaches.
He developed the Danville Works proposal, and his position was to be funded for two years with COVID recovery funds allocated to the school. One year remained on that grant funding.
“The position I proposed for myself last year was always designed to exist within a limited time frame to get things off the ground, and those things are going quite well,” Schilling added in his letter.
Schilling commended the leadership of Elementary Principal Sarah Welch and his optimism for incoming Secondary Principal Natalie Conway, as well as the Danville Works staff.
“I remain so grateful to this entire community for our time together over the past five years. Thank you for welcoming me into your town and trusting me with the leadership of our school,” he added. “I look forward to continuing to work with Danville students who choose to access their regional tech center programs, to remaining a part of this small school’s big family from the outside and to hearing about the great things that the future will no doubt bring for all of you.”
The school board briefly discussed Schilling’s departure during their building committee meeting last week and again Tuesday.
“You guys have all sat down with Dave. If Dave will sit down and he will talk to you about what he wants to do with kids, and you don’t hire him, that makes you the idiot,” said Cargill last week. “And so they sat down with him and that was that.”
“They are very lucky,” commented Rob Balivet, a member of the building committee.
“They are very lucky to have him, and we were very lucky to have had him for the fifth year here,” said Cargill.
Danville is not likely to hire a new Danville Works director prior to next school year, suggested Cargill, noting the position required a technical education specialty and there was only one year of grant funding remaining and administrative hires are typically for two years.
Cargill said the school would look to Conway to help oversee the programs, which are focused on the older grades. Cargill was confident the program would continue to thrive going forward.
“We were going to have a make-or-break point at the end of this year anyway when the grant money ran out specifically for Dave’s position,” Cargill added. “He will tell you if everything ran exactly right he was working himself out of a job anyway.”
At the school board meeting on Tuesday, Cargill and other board members and Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker praised Schilling for his time at the school and wished him well at Lyndon Institute.
“I know he’s going to do a great job at LI,” said Tucker. “I’m counting on him to build a really really strong technical program in the Northeast Kingdom. This region needs a strong technical program.”
Schilling thanked the school officials for his time at Danville and said he was looking forward to the new opportunities and how he would continue to be able to serve Danville students in his new position.
“We appreciate your time. … I’m going to miss you Dave,” said Cargill. “We wish you the best of luck.”
