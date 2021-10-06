The Danville School board and administration spent about an hour of Tuesday evening’s regular board meeting listening to concerns and comments regarding the school’s universal masking policy as well as engaging in a dialogue with around a dozen distressed parents and community members.
The meeting was moderated by Dave Towle, vice-chair of the school board, who was filling in while board chair Bruce Melendy participated remotely via phone due to another obligation.
Multiple times during the public comment period, Towle reminded speakers to be concise or told them that their concerns were heard, would be considered and that it was time to move on. According to state statute 1 V.S.A. § 312, “public comment shall be subject to reasonable rules established by the chairperson” and order should be maintained.
Frustrations expressed ranged from parents worried about the length of time “close contacts” are currently required to quarantine to concerns regarding the effects of masks on children’s faces and development to several parents who simply thanked the board and administration for requiring masks and keeping their children safe. Board members and school administration calmly answered the majority of concerns and questions.
Following the long period of public comment, which took up about half the meeting, the four members of the board present unanimously voted to approve Policy C35, which details the school’s COVID-19 mitigation policy and delegates partial authority to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker. Melendy was not in the meeting at the time.
The policy, which had already been adopted by the overarching supervisory union board as well as the four other district boards, has been in force since the beginning of the school year, the Caledonian previously reported.
Public Comment
The tensest section of public comment came when Amy Hornblas, self-described citizen scientist, Cabot resident and a former health educator in numerous local schools, stepped up to speak. Hornblas quit her job in the early days of the pandemic and has spent time conducting her own “Vermont Mask Survey,” which is a compilation of “negative health effects Vermonters are experiencing as a result of wearing masks.”
“I wanted to play a Jeopardy! game because since I haven’t been teaching in the past year,” Hornblas said after introducing herself.
Board member Clayton Cargill then raised his hand.
“Well, it’s just a couple questions,” Hornblas said.
“I’m not interested in playing a game, ma’am,” Cargill said. “If you have some comments, I’d love to hear your comments.”
“Yes, well, because you are role modeling positive learning behavior, right?, for the students, so I just thought this would make more fun,” Hornblas replied. “Just two questions. I don’t have the board, I don’t have the buzzers, unfortunately, because that makes it a lot more fun.”
“This isn’t fun at all,” said Towle.
“No, I know, but learning has to be fun,” said Hornblas.
“We’re making tough decisions,” continued Towle. “We’re making tough decisions and I have a personal opinion and I have an opinion of somebody that’s on the school board that’s wrestled with each other. So this is not fun.”
“Okay, I understand,” replied Hornblas.
“I would like to get through this as fast as we can, so if you can give us the Reader’s Digest version, in summary, that would be-” continued Towle.
“Okay, I will be very short, this is kind of drawing it out, unfortunately, so sorry about that,” Hornblas said.
“Thank you,” said Towle.
Hornblas then began her Jeopardy! game.
“According to the CDC, an N-95 — you guys know what an N-95 is, right? — an N-95 is A: rarely going to experience difficulty breathing or B: always going to experience difficulty breathing?,” said Hornblas. “Raise your hand if you think it’s rarely-“
“I think we’re done,” said Towle. “Do you have a summary? I’m trying to be respectful … do you have a summary?”
Hornblas continued her comments with regular side-commentary from the board and many attempts at moderation on the part of Towle.
Following the exchange, Towle assured Hornblas that her study and concerns, submitted at a previous meeting, had been read by the board.
“This isn’t an easy decision,” Towle told her, thanking her for her time.
The next speaker, a Danville parent who identified herself on Zoom with only the first name “Carolyn,” expressed concerns regarding problems her children have had with being masked during school. She went on to ask the board if federal funds directed to CCSU are tied to the universal mask mandate.
“Nope, it has nothing to do with it,” replied Tucker.
“The ESSER funding is tied to it,” piped up Hornblas, back in the audience in the Danville School library.
“What?” said Tucker. “No, it is not, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Towle informed Hornblas that she was speaking out of order, and she apologized.
Board members, including Cargill, and the school administration empathized with parents for the situation that they are put in by the pandemic, saying that they are doing everything they possibly to keep the schools open and kids safe.
Principals Sarah Welch and Dave Schilling explained that they have been pushing teachers for frequent mask breaks and are going to work harder on that front. They also explained that extra masks are always on hand if a student needs to replace theirs for any reason, including moisture.
“All of us are having the same struggles,” said Cargill, himself a parent. “You want to talk to your kids about ‘learn, be good and I love you.’ That’s what you want to say to your kids, not ‘make sure your mask is over your nose.’ And I don’t want to say it easier, but that’s what you have to say.”
Danville resident Kristen Fransen expressed her full support of the school board. She also added that Governor Phil Scott has said during his weekly press conferences that if there are issues and concerns with masking, he’s open to communicating about it.
Danville parents Amy and Tim Bedor expressed their desire for proof that masking works and for some sort of COVID-related “goal” that the school administration is working towards. In response, Tucker explained that his goal was to get to the point where COVID-19 is no longer resulting in large-scale infections and is instead treated like the flu.
Amy Bendor expressed dissatisfaction with that answer, demanding evidence that masks are the reason that the students and staff are currently being protected.
“That’s my opinion and the opinion of a lot of people I talk to,” replied Tucker, adding that the only way to give empirical evidence is to have everyone take their masks off and see if there is then in-school transmission of the virus.
“I don’t think that it makes sense to do that, and it’s not my recommendation to the board that we take that action,” Tucker said.
Robert Edgar, Danville school board member and a retired biologist and professor with a Ph.D from Rutgers University, then chimed in.
“Science isn’t going to produce proof, despite how everybody talks about science proving this or proving that,” he said. “It operates basically the way a legal system works: the CDC operates on the preponderance of the evidence. There are studies that support things and studies that refute things. People that know what they’re talking about can balance that and [decide that] one weighs heavier than the other when making a decision. That goes on all over the place.”
“So if you’re looking for a study that proves masks do anything, you’re not going to find it,” Edgar continued. “You’re going to find at the CDC a list of papers published in peer-reviewed journals that support more often, more strongly that masks are effective in preventing transmission.”
Tim Bedor then indicated his frustration that the vaccine seems to not be doing much with regards to the Delta variant, adding that he had doubts relating to the current tests in use. He said that he really just wanted his kids to be kept in school without having to deal with side effects related to their masks.
Following several minutes, Towle thanked the Bedor’s for their comments and said it was time to move on.
Forthcoming “Test To Stay” Option
Multiple parents’ concerns related to the amount of time their children were needing to quarantine due to being considered a “close contact” to someone who has tested positive to COVID-19. Close contact is defined by the Department of Health as more than 15 minutes of exposure in a single day in the same classroom, regardless of mask-wearing.
According to Welch, two classes — sixth grade and some students from first and second grades, around 40 students — are currently not in session due to this policy. However, according to Tucker, no school in the supervisory union has had a case of in-school transmission so far this year.
A policy entitled “Test to Stay” would allow students and staff defined as a close contact to stay in school as long as a daily antigen test came back negative. Initial information regarding the policy was released late last Friday, and Tucker said that it would take several weeks to understand and implement.
Currently, CCSU schools have begun opt-in weekly surveillance testing. However, Tucker noted the increased staffing requirement for the surveillance testing. He also noted that “Test to Stay” antigen testing was a bit more complicated than the PCR test utilized in the surveillance testing, and if the school had to choose between staffing one or the other, he would go for “Test to Stay.”
Currently, students identified as close contacts are required to stay home for seven days and then produce a negative PCR test to return. With long wait times, this often means that students are out for up to ten days, while their siblings not identified as “close contacts” are allowed to remain.
Tucker sympathized with parents’ frustration regarding the current quarantine policy, explaining that they were working as quickly as possible as the Department of Health and Agency of Education’s COVID-19 guidance evolved.
Tucker explained to meeting participants that because Danville is a PreK-12 school with many students unable to be vaccinated well into the future and frequent sharing of spaces between grades, he could not foresee recommending that be allowed to remove their masks indoors anytime soon. Towle expressed his agreement with the COVID-19 mitigation policy due to this point.
Tucker also explained that he has been trying to get an accurate percentage of students at the school who have been vaccinated, but that it is currently well under the 80 percent threshold once identified by the state as enough.
