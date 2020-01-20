DANVILLE — The Danville School Board approved a $6,636,784 budget for Fiscal Year 2021 Thursday night. The estimated tax rate increase is 4.4 percent, over the current year’s budget of $6,337,714.

Chairman Bruce Melendy said the board had worked to find further reductions in the budget after initial drafts, and the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union team, working with Principal David Schilling, found more line items to pare down. The effort was bolstered by additional revenues to help the budget come in with a lower tax increase that originally anticipated.

