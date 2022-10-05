Danville School Board Awaits Revised Tax Impact Estimates For Possible Construction Project
School officials are taking a closer look at the tax impact estimates of a potential construction project at Danville School.

The Danville School Board met Tuesday evening, followed by its Building Advisory Group on Wednesday, as options continue to be evaluated to address facility needs identified in a 200-page report developed for the school by a Burlington-based architecture firm.

