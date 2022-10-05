Danville School Board Awaits Revised Tax Impact Estimates For Possible Construction Project

School officials are taking a closer look at the tax impact estimates of a potential construction project at Danville School.
The Danville School Board met Tuesday evening, followed by its Building Advisory Group on Wednesday, as options continue to be evaluated to address facility needs identified in a 200-page report developed for the school by a Burlington-based architecture firm.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday night, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker told the members that he was pulling a financial impact presentation, which he delivered last week to the Building Advisory Group, from the agenda.
“Since we met with the advisory committee last week we got some additional information and I’m pulling back the finance presentation piece to tweak it and refine it a little bit,” said Tucker. “There will be some changes. … We are trying to figure out how drastic. I don’t know if we would consider it alarming, but what we are trying to do is make it more accurate and more specific to the range of taxpayers that we have in Danville as opposed to just focusing on the residential taxpayers.”
Tucker said they had received a lot more information and an offer of assistance to help with the analysis and would hopefully get revised numbers that apply to a wider range of people, including those who fall under income sensitivity measures.
Questions over the tax impact were front and center at the Building Advisory Group meeting last night, Oct. 5.
The advisory group met last Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a wide-ranging meeting that included a presentation by Tucker on Act 72 and the initial tax impact estimates, pegged at $302 in tax for every $100,000 of assessed value for a $70 million renovation bond. Tucker also outlined the provisions in Act 72, recent legislation that called for an inventory of all Vermont’s school buildings and their current state of repair and life expectancy, updates to school building standards and changes to school construction financing formulas, which were originally slated for delivery by the AOE in January.
Tucker told the advisory group last week and the board again Tuesday, that he would not recommend waiting for the legislature to act to advance further research and consideration of a building project. He said there is no known source of outside school construction funding from the federal or state government at this point, and if some materialized in the future Danville would likely be able to access it to help pay down a project that was in the works or already being paid off.
A number of community members attended the advisory group meeting last night which lasted just over an hour but could likely have run much longer. The intent had been for the group’s members to take a straw poll to see which way they were leaning but the conversation kept turning back to what the impact would be on the taxpayers and what the community could actually afford. The advisory group had also intended to discuss how best to solicit input from the wider community and share out details and plans but did not get to discuss that.
Concerns over a tax hike, future enrollment projections and what scope of work was actually needed were raised. The group tabled their straw poll and instead came up with a number of things they wanted greater detail and clarity on from the school board and Superintendent’s office, including firmer tax impact numbers as well as to revisit the cost estimates associated with potentially tuitioning high school students, an option that the school board has previously said was not an option.
Board member Mary Beattie, an accountant who joined the advisory group to lend her professional experience, wondered several times about the tax impact and speculated that the impact could be substantially higher, while noting that she has not seen the formulas that determine the rates. Marvin Withers, the former facility manager at Danville School, said he felt plans with a more affordable need to be developed and considered. And Rob Balivet suggested that given all the questions raised that the group delay its initial poll.
Several members of the public who attended raised concerns about the taxes and asked about the evolution of the topic from several years ago, when there had been previous consideration of tuitioning Danville’s high school students.
The advisory group set its next meeting for Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m.
Other Business
At the school board’s meeting Tuesday night, the school board met a trio of new CCSU administrators in Des Hertz - curriculum director, Jen Lemery - curriculum implementation specialist, and Anne Landry - student services director, who each introduced themselves and complimented the warm welcome they had received in the SU.
The board also heard school updates, including from Dave Schilling, the new director of Danville Works, the school’s expanding career and technical education program, that drew compliments and acknowledgment of the number of choice tuition students that are participating in the classes.
The Danville School Board’s next regularly scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 1
