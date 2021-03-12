Over the past few decades, several efforts have aimed to change the Danville School Indian name.
None have gotten this far.
At a special meeting on March 23 at 6 p.m. on Zoom, the school board will discuss and potentially adopt a policy that would remove the Indian name. The agenda warns “Intent to Adopt.”
The draft policy, published on Friday morning, would prohibit the use of any race or ethnic group as a mascot, name or nickname. It would also require any symbol officially representing the school to respect cultural differences and values and to be neither derogatory nor discriminatory.
This move follows months of public input since the school board encouraged community discussion on the issue in October 2020.
Formal results of such discussions include over one hundred emails and letters posted on the school board’s website to date and an open community forum held on March 3.
All participants at the forum, including students, staff, alumni and community members, called for the mascot to change. The majority of emails and letters the board has received also support such a change.
Robert Edgar, school board member, wrote the three-page policy draft. It will be discussed and may or may not be adopted at the upcoming special meeting.
The introduction to the policy begins with a quote on the importance of public education as well as civic duty from Danville-born Thaddeus Stevens, 1800s U.S. Congressman.
The document goes on to emphasize the school’s mission: to prepare students to be kind, aware and competent friends, leaders, co-workers and citizens, by creating a safe environment where each individual can grow intellectually, socially, and emotionally.
It also speaks to the policy’s origin: “an emergent, home-grown, collective Voice.”
“This has been a recurrent, but often marginalized, Voice,” the document reads, then speaking to the most recent effort to change the mascot.
This effort was spearheaded by Autumn Laroque, a Danville senior who addressed the board on March 3 with a 25-minute video presentation on the topic. Laroque conducted her research as part of her senior service project.
“Subsequently, her actions were enjoined and supported by classmates, schoolmates, and especially alumni (Indigenous/Native American included) and buttressed by the School and Town community and concerned citizens,” the document continues. “This Voice is civic competence at work. This Voice is aspirational, learned, broad in its communal embrace of humanity, aware, socially responsible, and focused on justice and truth, and it confidently asserts ‘we can do better.’”
The document, not yet discussed or approved by the board, says that the call for the Indian name’s retirement comes from the awareness that it has “lost its ability to function as an effective, community-wide unifier of energy and pride.”
“Instead, it divides and stifles the yearning for a common identity,” it says of the Indian name.
The document also points to many organizations who have also called for such a name’s retirement, including the American Psychological Association, National Congress of American Indians, National Education Association, Vermont Superintendents Association and Vermont Principals Association.
The policy can be approved, disapproved, or just discussed at the March 23 meeting.
As written, it would go into effect as soon as it is adopted.
The draft policy outlines a chain of events that shall occur to replace the name: the principal would form and chair a committee including at least one student, a school counselor, one faculty member, one parent/caretaker, and a member of the town select board.
Any person in the school or town community would be able to propose a mascot/name/nickname/image/symbol to officially represent the school.
The committee would design a fair, “stakeholder-representative” selection process, the result of which would be sent to the superintendent for approval.
Edgar based the policy draft on an act that banned Native American mascots in public schools in Maine in 2019, the California Racial Mascot Act of 2015 and the Houston Independent School District school symbol policy.
According to the draft policy, the school would be able to continue to use any currently used uniforms or Indian-branded items “for a period not to exceed the normal lifetime of the uniforms or items.”
While the majority who have spoken publicly support the change for a multitude of reasons, many alumni still wish the Indian name to remain.
Select board chair Bruce Melendy expressed his wish for the process on March 3: for the issue not to divide the town and for Danville to remain a close-knit community.
The meeting on March 23, as all school board meetings do, contains space for public input.
The board is still also still accepting public feedback in the form of emails or letters to any member of the school board.
