Neither board chair Bruce Melendy nor clerk Robert Edgar will run for their seats on the Danville School Board of Directors on March 1.
Dave Schilling, current Danville High and Middle School Principal, thanked both Melendy and Edgar for their roles and guidance during the regular school board meeting held on Tuesday evening.
“After nearly four years of being here, I just want to publicly acknowledge and thank [Bruce] and Robert,” Schilling began.
Schilling thanked Melendy for his steady leadership.
“You’ve been a constant source of making sure that all voices are heard and considered, and that’s served Danville incredibly well,” he said.
Schilling thanked Edgar for his ethics, for teaching him how open meetings work, for his insistence on dignity and transparency, and for teaching Schilling to have a very good reason for absolutely everything.
Danville Elementary Principal Sarah Welch and other members of the board thanked Melendy and Edgar as well. Both outgoing board members are vacating one-year seats.
On Wednesday, Assistant Town Clerk Sharon Daniell confirmed that there is one candidate running for each one-year slot: Melissa Conly and Molly Gleason, both Danville School parents, filed consent of candidacy forms before the Jan. 24 deadline.
Clayton Cargill, finishing up his first three-year term on the board, will be running unopposed for his three-year seat.
Melendy and Edgar both shared their letters to their fellow board members, which explain their decision-making process, with the Caledonian-Record.
“The voters of Danville have elected me each of the last five years to the school board to oversee the well-being of their kids,” Edgar wrote. “Attending to that responsibility has strongly elevated this flatlander’s affection and respect for this community and the board members with whom I have served. Thank you for your trust.
“The passage of time inevitably brings about circumstances which force re-evaluations of one’s priority, and for me at this time that passage has brought my health and my family to the fore,” he continued. “Consequently, I will not be running for re-election to the school board this year.”
Edgar signed his letter: “please stay safe, mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, require transparency — Go Bears!”
According to his biography on the school board website — curated attentively by Edgar himself — the five-year clerk has lived in Danville with his wife since 1998. He is a retired biologist and professor.
On Wednesday, Edgar said that his decision “will be familiar to anyone who has attempted to balance personal and ‘professional’ demands and reached a tipping point.
“While it is painful to leave [the board], I was indeed buoyed by the sights of Molly and Melissa as candidates last night, as fresh input to the board,” he wrote in an email. “I am indeed grateful for the Town having entrusted me with the well-being of its children; it was a consuming responsibility.”
Melendy explained in his letter to fellow board members that he had been hesitant about even running for his one-year position last year, in March 2021.
“I told myself when I did decide to run that it would be my last year,” he wrote. “My decision is based solely on the time involved with being on the School Board. I am also on the CCSU Board and the Negotiations Committee and, between all of the meetings involved, I am missing too many of my grandchildren’s events.”
Melendy noted during Tuesday evening’s meeting that he was missing his granddaughter’s basketball game in order to participate.
“[My wife] Donna gave me a season’s pass to a local golf course for Christmas and that gave me even more incentive to step away,” he wrote to the board. “Instead of sitting in a meeting, I can get plenty of exercise chasing my golf ball — as it seldom goes where I want it to!
“I believe we have accomplished much together, and thank you for all the work you have done as school board members,” Melendy ended his letter.
Melendy noted on Tuesday evening that he would participate with the board’s affairs in the future — as a citizen — to the best of his ability.
Melendy has lived in Danville since 1991 and retired from his 28-year career as a Vermont State Trooper in 2010. He has seven grandchildren.
The board chair will be moderating tonight’s meeting, where those interested may hear more from Conly and Gleason, as well as from Cargill.
The Danville School board’s other two board members are Tim Sanborn and David Towle. Sanborn currently occupies a three-year seat that expires next year, 2023, and Towle currently occupies a three-year seat that expires in 2024.
