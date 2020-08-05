DANVILLE — An expected virtual vote to seek approval from voters to borrow $550,000 for a ventilation project was not taken on Tuesday evening by the Danville School Board. Instead the board approved emergency funding for the needed work.

Citing a legal opinion the board’s attorney, J. Paul Giuliani provided to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker on Monday, the board unanimously approved the sum as an emergency step due to the Coronavirus and the immediate need to act to improve the air quality at the PreK-12 public school.

