DANVILLE — Add another successful tentative FY22 budget to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union’s (CCSU’s) portfolio of schools: the Danville School Board signed off on $6,346,091 in budgeted expenditures on Tuesday night.

Due to the complications of education funding, the portion of the budget the board can actually control will decrease by $50,493 if passed by voters in the upcoming March 2 Australian ballot election. The projected tax increase, explained below, will be 4.8 cents.

