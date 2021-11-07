The Danville School Board received a second, more detailed look at their potential new construction and renovation project during their regular meeting on Nov. 2.
Richard Deane and Cam Featherstonehaugh, from the Burlington-based firm TruexCullins, walked the board, administration and members of the public through a computer-rendered plan and blueprint for the possible improved Danville School building. However, the architects stressed that the drawings are still very conceptual.
“We keep zooming in closer and closer, but we’re still pretty far out at this point,” said Featherstonehaugh. “These things may move a little bit as things progress, and if voters approve this moving forward then we’ll go into a much more detailed and developed design exercise.”
The board’s last update on the building plan’s progress came on July 27, when an extensive sketch was presented and the board learned that the project had moved from just a building renovation to a new construction project — including an elementary wing, second gym and new auditorium. At that meeting, the board approved $66,000 of funding to cover the expanded scope of the project from the school’s unrestricted surplus.
Deane and Featherstonehaugh spent just over 30 minutes going through the more detailed concept plan with the board and administration, soliciting feedback, questions and comments along the way.
The biggest question in everyone’s minds is, of course, the estimated cost of the plans. However, as the architects and High School Principal Dave Schilling explained, the plan is not quite there yet.
“We have shared the information we’re going to review with you now to the cost estimators, and we anticipate having more information to share at the board’s next meeting in December,” said Deane.
The board’s next meeting will be held on a different day than normal, due to a scheduling conflict: the December meeting is now planned for Thursday, Dec. 9, on Zoom and in person at the school library.
Plan Details
The newest version of the potential plan for the school building, which currently suffers from a significant deficit of square footage and a hodge-podge of construction from various decades, includes a two-story new construction elementary wing (previously one-story) to the west of the current building.
There will be no second entry or exit onto Route 2, but the current driveway off Peacham Road will be developed into a wider and more-defined pathway with three lanes directly in front of the school for parent drop-off and bus drop-off along with a bus loop for better site circulation. There will also be separate entries for elementary students, and middle and high school students, which will feature a landscaped courtyard, outdoor classroom and rainwater mitigation.
Featherstonehaugh explained that stormwater treatment sites spread across the plan and rendered as “ponds” are in compliance with a state regulatory requirement applying to every site over three acres. The “ponds” are really rainwater catchment basins that allow water to infiltrate and enter the ground — a giant hole filled with gravel that is made to look nice while fulfilling an important environmental purpose.
“So those aren’t puddles, they’re not puddles to stomp in,” clarified Danville school board member, Clayton Cargill.
“No, and we can’t put fish in them either,” said Superintendent Mark Tucker, chuckling. “I already asked.”
The architects also explained that the existing playground to the west of the current school building will be reformatted and replaced into a dedicated area for the early elementary and preschool students, that are secured, observable and adjacent to where they are proposing a new elementary school gymnasium.
The current baseball field will be displaced in the plan, and the architects “propose to do a significant amount of earth-moving” to recreate it adjacent to the existing major field — the soccer field.
The proposed baseball field and soccer field do overlap, as the current fields do. However, because the sports seasons do not overlap, Elementary Principal Sarah Welch and Athletic Director Randy Rathburn said there should be no problems.
The current plan maintains the current outdoor classroom and trail space in the woods.
While current parking spaces are not adequate and amount to around 45 paved spaces, plus the dirt student parking lot, Featherstonehaugh said that somewhere in the ballpark of 100-120 parking spaces is what the firm is currently aiming for.
This number, however, is slightly less than what town zoning requirements are for a project of this size, and TruexCullins said they will be applying for a variance through the zoning board; many environmentally-friendly building standards including the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED certification encourage planners to seek a reduction in parking.
Board members, school administration and the architects also engaged in a discussion regarding the current blueprint for the building itself, which groups similarly-aged student classrooms together with a main hallway “artery” running throughout the space. Meeting participants found several changes that the architects said they would apply.
“These plans are very preliminary and they are part of the budgeting exercise and will allow us to move forward,” said Featherstonehaugh. “Once the cost estimators are done with their work, we will have a number on how much it will cost to build and to renovate this much space. If little things change here or there, it’s really not consequential; we will know how much space we can do, essentially.”
Graphics of the current draft plan will be posted on the school board website.
FY23 Budgeting Process Begins
CCSU’s Director of Finance and Operations Michael Concessi, joined the board prior to their building discussion to gather feedback on goals for the FY23 budget. The first draft of the budget will be presented at the Dec. 9 board meeting.
Concessi and Tucker explained that Danville is in a unique situation since they are running a surplus and also have steady or climbing enrollment numbers, a factor that will help with the budgeting calculations.
“At some point, we are going to be going to the taxpayers to ask for a bond vote to approve this project,” said Board Chair Bruce Melendy. “It could be out at town meeting day or before town meeting day, it will depend on how things are moving with the architects.”
The board agreed during a previous meeting to keep some of the school’s surplus money aside for the potential renovation project.
“I [just] want to go back to kids going to school and being happy,” said Cargill at the Nov. 2 meeting. “My concerns are a lot less about specific dollars and much more about children coming into school and being in a safe, healthy environment.”
“Amen,” said Tucker.
