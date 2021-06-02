The Danville school board reaffirmed their policy on school symbols, first adopted on March 23, in a four to one vote on Tuesday evening. The policy effectively removed the school’s former Indian name.
Tuesday’s reaffirmation followed two hours of public comment that drew participation from the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs; the Native American Guardian’s Association (NAGA), whose motto is “educate not eradicate;” Abenaki elders; students and townspeople. Sixty-four were in attendance at the height of the regular school board meeting which was held on Zoom.
“If you read the policy carefully, it does not anywhere in it use the word ‘offensive.’ That’s because that’s not the fundamental problem that I see,” said school board member Robert Edgar. “The fundamental problem is harm. Harm to kids, harm to kids’ development, harm to their mental development. The support for that scientifically is overwhelming.”
“When I see that kind of harm, I can’t go ‘well, we’ll deal with it in two weeks, or I’ll deal with that in a month,’” said Edgar. “No! Stop it!”
David Towle, vice-chair, is the only member of the school board who voted against the policy and voted against its reaffirmation. He also said that he likely was the last to wear the Indians mascot costume before it was retired in the 1980s.
“I too have read everything that’s been submitted,” Towle said. “I’ve gone to countless and websites and stuff like that. I feel like I have listened to all the native voices but I’m also listening to all the community voices. I’m getting a very strong sense that they want to remain the Danville Indians.”
“I don’t think will ever change my vote,” he said. “You can do anything and some people might be offended by it one way or another, but we can’t keep rewriting history.”
While the board accepted community input on the issue from October 2020 through March 23, Tuesday’s discussion was sparked by a petition that received 526 signatures and asked the board to reconsider.
Dawn Peck Pastula, who helped organize an initial petition presented to the board just prior to their March 23 meeting as well as the second petition, spoke to the board about the importance of the voices of taxpayers and the desire for a community vote.
Board members noted that any community vote would be non-binding per ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court.
“You can have pride in what you were, and you can have pride in the time that you had, and we can move forward and give these kids more,” said board member Clayton Cargill.
Carol McGranahan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and an Abenaki, told the board on Tuesday that chiefs from all four recognized tribes in Vermont support the board’s decision to remove the Indian name.
Rhonda Besaw of the Abenaki Nation of New Hampshire as well as Jeff Benay, longtime chair of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Native American Affairs and Director of Indian Education for Franklin County Public Schools, told the board that they have given repeated testimony over the years asking Danville School to change the Indian name.
“I have heard the native voice, and you have all heard it here tonight, you have all heard from Vermont natives that commended us for changing the mascot,” said Cargill. “That’s who you wanted to hear from in this petition. So my position hasn’t changed.”
However, Tony Henson, member of NAGA’s leadership team and a quarter Cherokee, told the board that they were part of the Indian removal that is happening across the nation and said that 80-90 percent of Native American’s don’t, in fact, want their names or images removed.
Prior to Henson’s input, Besaw spoke regarding the organization.
“The speaker coming up from NAGA does not represent the people here in the homeland, and the National Congress of American Indians has spoken against this traveling group that goes around and does this,” she said.
Following the meeting, petition organizer Lindsay Morgan shared a statement written by eight organizing members of the Danville Indians Strong group.
Members of the group said they are upset with the way the board ran the meeting and especially how they treated speakers in favor of the Indian name. They added that they do not believe the use of the name causes harm.
This month’s principals’ report notes that the process to determine a new mascot is underway: the principals have received eight volunteers for the committee as well as a number of name suggestions.
“This process has, honestly, taken a back burner to the daily operations, end of year events and future staffing of the school, which are large issues in this pandemic environment,” wrote High and Middle School Principal Dave Schilling and Danville Elementary Principal Sarah Welch.
Schilling said Wednesday that he planned to reach out to all eight volunteers that day to confirm their interest and move forward. He said that he has left the name submission form open in case there were any lingering suggestions, but would close it once the committee was formed.
“There’s a pretty exciting, diverse range of suggestions,” said Schilling. “Of course, some folks suggested the old team name again, which is a natural part of a process like this.”
At press time, name submissions were still being accepted at bit.ly/danvillemascot.
