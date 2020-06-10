DANVILLE — A report on the Danville School building has been completed by the firm hired to conduct the facilities assessment, TruexCullins Architecture and Interior Design of Burlington.
A video presentation highlighting the 260-page report was given to the Danville School Board last week.
Richard Deane, an architect and principal with TruexCullins, walked board members, administrators and members of the public attending the Zoom meeting on June 2 through the presentation.
Deane said the firm had been “working diligently” to complete the report, taking stock of the school building to assess its condition, as well as work on a second phase to develop a plan for improvements.
There are some code issues, which will need to be addressed when a construction project is embarked on, among them sprinklers in some parts of the building, noted Deane.
Ventilation systems are poor or not working in some areas, and must be addressed from a health and safety standpoint, the board was advised.
The need for improved ventilation in the school will need to be addressed in the short-term, the board and administration discussed during the meeting.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker on Wednesday said work to improve the building’s ventilation system may occur over the summer, saying he is “waiting for the architect to carve it out of the study report.”
“If we do it, the aim will be to finish it this summer, before school starts again,” he said “It will be work we would have to do eventually, but this cannot wait because internal classrooms are poorly ventilated.”
The presentation noted that the renewed Danville School will be planned with wellness, learning and engagement as the focus points for how the plans are laid out. For example, the improvements will “contain spaces that support gardening, fitness, nutrition and movement.”
Town resident and Danville School alum Rob Balivet, a retired architect, was on the Zoom meeting, and has volunteered to help the school board as it begins to look at a proposal for a school building project. He commended the work done by TruexCullins.
The original building of 5,000 square feet has seen multiple additions, some not thought out very well, and the resulting campus is now about 80,000 square feet.
“You would not be able to construct this building today and get a permit for it,” said Deane, referencing the concern about a sprinkler system not being throughout the building. “You’re fine operating the way you are today,” he added.
When significant renovations are undertaken, such concerns will need to be dealt with to bring the building up to current codes, said Deane.
Another concern, he noted, is when the gym was converted to the auditorium space and tiered seating was added and a platform construction; that area is all wood trusses and framing and does not have a sprinkler system in that part of the building.
In some parts of the school, there is a combustible roof, and there needs to be a fire wall between different building types, explained Deane.
Another significant area the school will need to address will be coming into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), noted Deane, from bathroom fixtures to counter height issues, lack of widths required for accessibility and other ADA issues such as drinking fountains needing to have two options — one for able-bodied people and one for wheelchair users.
The report also noted that the architects want to work on the traffic flow at the school.
Deane said it would be preferable “to keep pedestrians and cars from mixing onto Peacham Road,” and the firm would like to “consider finding a way to separate bus traffic from cars,” coming into the building, too, to improve safety on the campus.
“The next step will be to work with TruexCullins on assessing our space needs through the lens of our staff members (scheduled for March, but held up due to the pandemic),” said David Schilling, principal, on Tuesday. “The building has served us well, and is in better shape than several surrounding schools, but certain systems that drastically affect comfort and safety need to be addressed. The phased approach will help guide us through how to do this in a financially responsible way.”
Tucker said, “We are looking forward to the next phase of the project, where we will get to see some design changes based on the engineering work done to date. Obviously, this has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the engineering report we heard last week makes it all the more certain, in my mind, that we have to do something to correct some of the infrastructure issues in the building.”
“I am pleased that this firm understands that we will have to consider a phased approach to the overall work, depending on what the Board decides they want to do and how much it will all cost,” said Tucker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.