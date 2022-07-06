The Danville School Board took several steps to get their newly-formed building committee up and running and reviewed an analysis that suggests closing the high school would cost the district significantly more.
Much of their meeting Tuesday was focused on the next steps in the pursuit of a potential Danville School construction project.
The board appointed several more people to the building committee, sought to solidify when it would initially meet, clarify the committee’s purpose and timeframe, and lay some ground rules.
The board appointed Elementary Principal Sarah Welch, Larry Fliegelman, the new Secondary Principal who was attending a meeting for the first time in his official capacity, and former Secondary Principal David Schilling who is now heading the school’s CTE program.
Board chairman Clayton Cargill stepped back from the committee in deference to fellow board members Melissa Conly and Molly Gleason who wanted to serve on the committee.
In addition, facility director Shawn McNamara, student board representative Thomas Edgar and athletic director Randy Rathburn were added to the committee, as well as former Danville Select Board chairman Doug Pastula, who volunteered as a community member.
“Just so you know I’m trying to come into this with an open mind. I do have some kind of preconceived notions but I truly don’t know, that’s why I’m here,” Pastula said.
Cargill said healthy skepticism was welcome regarding the construction proposals and he believed once people got a full grasp of the conditions within the existing school they would support some sort of project.
The board and Superintendent Mark Tucker discussed more broadly the role of the committee, which was initially created at last month’s meeting but without a specific mandate.
“I think the mission of the facility committee is to gather the community input and make a recommendation to the board – then the board can act on that input,” suggested Tucker. “We got to put something in front of the voters if we are going to do anything.”
The board continues to look for school staff and community members to join the committee.
Danville has been working with a Burlington-based architectural firm to evaluate the existing building and develop possible plans and cost estimates for projects that could include renovating the existing building and building an addition or alternatively building a brand-new building. Code work alone on the existing building is estimated at over $30 million. Preliminary designs on an addition are estimated at another $30 to $40 million. That combined cost of $60 to $70 million is nearly the same as building an entirely new school, the firm told the board.
The committee has not yet set a date for their first meeting but time is of the essence.
Welch asked what timeframe the committee had to complete the work.
“I think it was a dream date,” said Cargill referencing hopes to hold a bond vote in November before the regular school budgeting process was finalized.
“I would strongly recommend against holding a bond vote at the same time as you are voting on a school budget vote,” said Tucker.
“If we are going to spend some time in committee trying to figure out what we are going to do we are probably going to run right past the November date, unless we hurry. So we have to get to work here,” added Cargill.
While the board is still waiting for Tucker to deliver an estimate on what impact a $70 million bond might have on the school budget and community taxes, they did get an analysis of the estimated fiscal impact of closing the high school grades and tuitioning students. This analysis was requested by the board so they could provide the information to community members that had suggested it as an alternative. Tucker noted tuitioning students was not a recommendation of his.
Tucker explained that the analysis, which compared Danville’s actual FY23 budget with estimated costs and savings to tuition students, suggests it would have cost about $1 million more in education spending to tuition high school students this year, resulting in at least a .23 cent increase in the base tax rate.
Tucker also noted that tuitioning students would not change the need to do something in the long term about the facility. “You still have to do something about this 1939-based building with its old infrastructure.”
“It is a misnomer to assume that it is cheaper to tuition out,” said Tucker, who added closing the school would result in the loss of Danville High School sports teams.
“I think we needed this conversation to say we got the numbers and closing the high school is absolutely not an option,” said board member David Towle.
“I think it’s important this is out there, but also the purpose of our committee is a building and facility committee, which is a completely different discussion,” said board member Tim Sanborn.
