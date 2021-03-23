The Danville Indians are no more.
In a historic vote on Tuesday night, following months of public input, the Danville School Board voted four-to-one to approve a policy immediately doing away with the school’s mascot/nickname.
The policy, published on March 12, prohibits the representation of the School by any race or ethnic group as a mascot. It also states that all mascots, names, nicknames, images and descriptors used by school sports teams or clubs shall respect cultural differences and values, and shall be neither derogatory nor discriminatory.
The two-hour meeting, which was attended by over 80 participants, included input from dozens of students, alumni, concerned parties and community members as well as discussion from board members on the proposed policy. The special meeting followed a community forum held on March 3 in which all speakers urged the board to change the mascot.
Over 100 pieces of correspondence to the board on the issue were listed on their website on March 23 and the majority expressed the wish to change the mascot. However, board members noted that the community was divided.
While board chair Bruce Melendy expressed a desire to push the vote to the board’s scheduled April 6 meeting in order to give everyone one last chance to be heard, board member Robert Edgar made a motion to vote on the policy, which he drafted.
Board vice-chair David Towle was the only one who voted no on the policy.
Melendy himself voted yes while noting that he did not need to vote in case of a tie.
“I wouldn’t have done this twenty years ago, I probably would have voted no,” Melendy said before casting a yes vote. “I’m not in favor of a lot of the political correctness that’s going on but this is something that probably needs to change.”
Following the vote, Melendy reiterated his desire for this issue to not divide the community, saying that regardless of the board’s decision the name was bound to go away one way or another.
During the meeting, Danville Middle and High Principal Dave Schilling interrupted to inform the community that the school’s girls’ basketball team had just won against West Rutland 44-22 and would head to the state championships on Saturday.
The team will be introduced just as “Danville.”
Per the adopted policy, the principals will form and chair a committee to select a new mascot upon written notification from the board. The committee will include at least one student, school counselor, faculty member, parent, and a member of the select board.
Following the vote, Towle noted to the board that they may all face repercussions because of their decision, referencing the recent mascot change in Rutland, Vt.
Edgar and board member Clayton Cargill said they found Towle’s comment offensive.
“This job pays $6 a week; I have not been sleeping for months thinking about this issue: getting up at 6 in the morning and reading article after article and study after study about the damage of this mascot, reading from my friends and neighbors about their feelings being hurt, about this issue and trying to figure it out,” said Cargill.”You can have my $6 a week. I’m up for reelection next year and if you think someone’s going to take my seat and I’m going to feel bad about this … then I’m also going to be offended.”
