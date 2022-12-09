Danville School Board Reviews Draft Budget With Nearly $1M Increase
Danville School (File Photo)

While many of the recent meetings by Danville School officials have been focused on their facility concerns, the school board met this week to tackle a number of routine tasks, including reviewing the draft budget for next year, revising policy and getting administrator updates on the current year.

Most of their meeting on Tuesday evening was reviewing the draft budget for the 23-24 school year. The draft was presented by CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and CCSU Finance Director Mike Concessi.

