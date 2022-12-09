Danville School Board Reviews Draft Budget With Nearly $1M Increase

While many of the recent meetings by Danville School officials have been focused on their facility concerns, the school board met this week to tackle a number of routine tasks, including reviewing the draft budget for next year, revising policy and getting administrator updates on the current year.
Most of their meeting on Tuesday evening was reviewing the draft budget for the 23-24 school year. The draft was presented by CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and CCSU Finance Director Mike Concessi.
The first pass at next year’s budget calls for an increase of about $1 million in budgeted expenditures explained Concessi. A large portion, about $277K, of that is shifting three full-time employees who had been grant funded with COVID relief funds into the budget and the addition of another proposed staff member, Concessi and Tucker explained.
Another $178K is anticipated pay raises for teachers and support staff that had been previously negotiated. Increases in health care premiums account for another $80k; special education costs are up another $230K; and an extra $165K is proposed for plant operations, the principal’s office and a behavior interventionist.
The proposed education spending would jump from expenses jump from $5.868 million in the approved FY23 budget to a proposed $6.924 million, according to the draft budget shared at the meeting.
While the expenses are up, Tucker and Concessi explained that preliminary calculations suggest the tax rate may remain relatively flat because of an increased yield coming from the state. Major factors in the tax rate calculation include the education spending per pupil, the state-set yield, and the town’s common level of appraisal. Tucker and Concessi were still waiting to find out the town’s CLA and the official equalized pupil count, which would determine the spending per pupil.
“We know that the yield rate is going to benefit the tax rate to the point of basically erasing that budget increase,” said Tucker.
“If the other two numbers come in and have a negative impact on the tax rate you’ll have an opportunity to do two things,” Tucker explained. Danville has a special education reserve fund of $180K and an unrestricted surplus of $514K, noted Tucker and Concessi. These funds could be used to lower the tax rate.
Not included in the budget is the district’s summer program, which has another two years of grant funding, said Tucker.
The board had a wide-ranging discussion about the increase, the best way to use the reserve funds, and making sure to invest in priorities important to the school and community.
Board member Molly Gleason brought up the expanded Danville Works program, which is grant funded at this point, noting the priorities were “a bigger conversation for the board about where we are going, what we want to invest in and what the community wants to invest in.”
Tucker also advocated for the subject interventionists, adding, “We are still doing recovery from the pandemic.”
The board indicated they would likely wait until their next regular board meeting on Jan. 3 to discuss the budget next, when hopefully the other factors determining the tax rate would be known.
Other Business
The board voted unanimously to revise the student representative policy to open the non-voting board member position to all high school grades to attract more applicants.
The board also set Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium for the next meeting of the Board and Building Advisory Committee to discuss the next steps for the school’s hopes to eventually present a bond request for a major school construction project. Erik Hewitt, the spokesperson for the Building Advisory Group, said he had only heard from 5 members interested in resuming the effort. Board chairman Clayton Cargill said he would reach out to some of the other members to ask them to return, acknowledging he was responsible for the sudden end of the group’s work when he advised them to only consider three construction options without any consideration for the finances.
Tucker reported that Danville had received some of its PCB testing results, which showed minor levels in several school locations. Tucker explained mitigation steps have been taken and follow-up testing will be done to pinpoint the exact source. Tucker said a likely culprit is old electrical equipment in the kitchen storage area and auditorium.
“At this point, we’ve done what we need to do to deal with the problem,” said Tucker.
The board also discussed CTE expenses to tuition Danville students to the programs at St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Insitute, vs CTE costs at public schools like Barre, where Cabot and Twinfield students go for their classes.
Tucker noted how tech jobs were being stressed at the state level because of the acute need in the state for trades and their decent pay. “It’s lucrative and that’s where the jobs are,” said Tucker.
