The Danville school board has initiated the process to secure a new mascot and name for the PreK-12 school.
In a four-to-one vote on Tuesday night, the board directed principals Dave Schilling and Sarah Welch to form and chair a committee for the purpose of selecting replacement representation. The vote is in accordance with the board’s policy on school symbols, which was adopted in a special meeting on March 23.
According to the policy, the committee will include at least one Middle- or High-School student, a school counselor, one faculty member, one parent or caretaker and one member of the town select board (if one consents).
Schilling and Welch said that they had originally planned to have a draft of what the process was going to look like ready for Tuesday night’s meeting, but were held up to recent school events.
The principals said that the process will be inclusive, transparent and that all students will have an opportunity to participate.
Once formed, the committee will design a fair, stakeholder-representative selection process.
According to the policy, any person in the School or Town community, including all alumni, will be able to propose a mascot/name/nickname/image/symbol to officially represent the school.
Per the policy, all school symbols shall respect cultural differences and values and shall be neither derogatory nor discriminatory, the Caledonian previously reported. The representation of the school by use of any race or ethnic group and its traditions or customs is prohibited.
The monthly school facility report was also presented at the board’s meeting.
Shawn McNamara, facilities director for the school, writes in the report that he was asked to obtain a quote to remove the “Indians” lettering from the gym floor.
“With the age and condition of the existing floor being what it is, I am also going to obtain a quote for complete remodel of the entire gymnasium floor,” McNamara wrote. “This is an eventuality that is going to need to be done and if we are going to replace the bleachers this might be a good time for a complete gymnasium overhaul.”
The bleachers, which McNamara writes that he himself sat on from 1986 to 1990, are becoming a huge safety issue and that parts and repairs are almost impossible to find.
McNamara wrote in the report that he should have quotes for the gymnasium within the week.
Schilling, who began at the school in 2018, said recently that before his time, the only place that the word Indians was still present was one end of the gym floor.
