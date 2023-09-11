Danville School Board Tackles Building, Staffing, More

The Danville School Board covered several topics last week during their first regular board meeting since early June.
The board had a busy start to the summer with a regular meeting, three special meetings and a building advisory committee meeting all in June, followed by the informational meeting held before the budget correction meeting in mid-July. At their most recent meeting, they discussed the return to school, a facilities report, their FY22 audit and preliminary financial numbers from FY23, and more.
They heard from Acting CCSU Superintendent Anne Landry, who is also the SU’s Director of Student Services. Landry was named acting superintendent on Aug. 28 by the CCSU board to fill in for Superintendent Mark Tucker, who is expected to be on medical leave for most of September.
Danville School Board Chair Clayton Cargill wished Tucker a speedy recovery.
School administrators, including Landry, Elementary Principal Sarah Welch and Secondary Principal Natalie Conway, discussed a couple times the importance of families completing the free and reduced lunch financial disclosure forms as the forms also played a critical role in some of the school’s funding.
“It’s incredibly important,” said Welch, noting that the school’s Title 1 funding, which provides for professional development, training and positions, hinged on the forms being completed by the end of the month. “We will do a really big push,” she added. Cargill urged administrators at all levels to reinforce the message to parents to complete the form.
Landry noted that CCSU was still trying to fill a number of positions across the SU, including speech pathologist and school psychologist, for which services will need to be provided virtually until in-person staff might be able to be hired. Landry noted they had no applicants for the school psychologist position.
Air Handlers
The board took up a discussion that began earlier this summer about a proposal to replace the school’s air handling units, which have been deemed a priority for replacement by the Building Advisory Committee and School Facilities Director Shawn McNamara, who, at the request of the school board, had earlier received a $1.2 million quote to do a 1-1 replacement of the school’s aging air handlers.
In a memo to the board, Tucker urged the board to wait until the project could be more thoroughly researched and planned, noting that the bid did not include a number of critical components to upgrading the air handlers, such as ductwork maintenance and re-configuring, electrical connections, control systems, air balancing, engineering and structural work, code compliance concerns and more.
“I plan to have a clearer approach for you to consider – it will include spending some money on making sure we have a complete set of specifications that can be put out to bid – so that whatever we do is done correctly, with no big surprises and no buyer’s remorse after the fact,” wrote Tucker.
In the memo, Tucker also raised some concerns with the approach of the Building Advisory Committee’s approach to obtaining the bid, while understanding the sense of urgency to begin tackling some of the ongoing facility issues within the aging school.
“I think the committee is coming to the table and sharing ideas and I appreciate that they are there to support us and they are doing the best they can with what they have,” said board member Molly Gleason in response to the memo discussion. “It’s a hard problem that we are all trying to solve together.
In his memo, Tucker suggested hiring a general contractor who could oversee all aspects of the potential project to ensure it was done correctly, which was a notion supported by some members of the board.
In other Building Advisory Committee news, Gleason updated the board on some work conducted over the summer by several members of the committee, which has been on pause for several months, to survey the community about priorities and hopes for the school. Gleason said they had received over 200 online and paper submissions, which represents about 10% of districts voters. Gleason said the intent is to prepare a report on the survey results that will be shared with the committee when it next meets. The building committee is scheduled to meet on Oct. 10.
The board reviewed several other building-related issues, including some summer projects that were completed, such as the LED lighting upgrade, some necessary door work, a reconfiguration of the entry point procedure and a roof inspection. Going forward the board hopes to receive routine facility reports, perhaps on a quarterly basis.
In other business
The board reviewed an SU change to the athletic programs, which has seen Randy Rathburn named SU athletic director with an assistant director. The change was necessary, in part, due to the damage done to Cabot and Twinfield’s athletic fields during July’s floods and the recent departure of AD serving Cabot and Twinfield.
The board also reviewed the FY22 audit, which found no material concerns, and reviewed preliminary numbers from Finance Director Mike Consessi on FY23.
The board will hold its next routine school board meeting on Oct. 3.
