DANVILLE — A rooftop solar project is being explored for Danville School, and this week, the community had a chance to learn more about the possible savings, the opportunity to create green energy, and how a private investor would pay for and own the solar arrays.

At a meeting Tuesday evening, Paul Weaver, of the Danville Energy Committee, and Dori Wolfe, owner of Wolfe Energy, a consulting firm, sat at the table with members of the Danville School Board and Principal David Schilling, to discuss a potential community net metering solar project at the Danville School.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.