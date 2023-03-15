Danville School Board To Hire Building Committee Moderator

The Danville School Board voted unanimously last week to hire a moderator to assist its Building Committee gain traction in upcoming meetings.
The issue was raised by board chair Clayton Cargill at last week’s reorganization meeting on behalf of the Building Committee.
“We are spinning in circles, the Danville Building Committee,” said Cargill. “We have been. It’s impossible to find footing. It’s impossible to move forward.”
“Really?” quipped Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker with fake shock.
It’s been about a year since the board began considering a building committee to help the board assess facility needs and develop a plan for the school’s future. The effort results from a multi-year analysis conducted by a Burlington architecture firm that identified myriad issues within the school and the known concerns of limited and dated space.
Cargill said he has met with Beth Kanell, a Northeast Kingdom resident with experience facilitating these types of meetings with St. Johnsbury Academy and Fairbanks Museum. He has also worked with the Danville Energy Committee.
Cargill, who serves on the Building Committee along with all the other school board members and over a dozen members of the public and school administrators, noted the group had favored bringing someone in to help the committee move things forward.
“Everything she said seemed reasonable, and she seemed interested in taking on the task,” said Cargill of his initial conversation with Kanell, which included her requests for the meetings to include a break and for there to be snacks with no sugar.
In the end, the board approved the expenditure of up to $1,800 from the school’s capital reserve fund, which would cover the moderator expense for up to 6 meetings at $300 per meeting.
Board Reorganization
The meeting also served as the board’s reorganization, which saw little to no change in the hierarchy of the board and its leadership. The same five members continue on the board; Cargill was reelected chair, David Towle vice-chair, and Molly Gleason clerk. The board also re-appointed the same members to their roles on the CCSU board, negotiation committee and other various tasks.
The board will continue meeting on the first Tuesday of the month for regular meetings. Cargill noted they can and will schedule additional and special meetings as necessary.
Facility Grant Update
During his superintendent’s report, Tucker noted that he had received word that his proposal for a hoped-for federal grant from the Renew America’s Schools program won’t happen in this initial round of funding.
“The decision on the concept letter that I submitted was labeled ‘discouraged,’ which means we don’t think it’s going to get approved,” said Tucker. “We could still go through the onerous process of filling out the whole application, but I’m not going to take the time to do it.”
Tucker said he received feedback that should make their next attempt more competitive.
“They are giving out this money in $80 million blocks, so there will be another window in FY24,” added Tucker. Tucker said there were over 1,000 applications and the total money requested was 70 times what this initial round had available.
“So there was a little bit of competition. As far as I know, nobody in Vermont got past the concept stage,” said Tucker.
He also said he was already pursuing different funding to help with part of the proposed project to replace fluorescent lighting with LEDs through Efficiency Vermont.
Monsanto Lawsuit
The board also approved being a party to a proposed lawsuit by a Vermont law firm that hopes to represent numerous school districts affected by the presence of PCBs and that might bear a cost for remediation. The suit had been outlined by attorney Pietro Lynn during a CCSU meeting last month and the CCSU board recommended that schools with PCBs consider joining the suit. PCBs have been detected in the school near the auditorium and some utility spaces. The school continues to await results from testing to identify the exact source and the remediation and mitigation plan.
