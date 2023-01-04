Danville School Board Votes To Set Aside Building Proposals

The Danville School Board voted Tuesday evening to set aside the three primary building proposals it had considered in recent months because of their expense.
The decision came near the end of the board’s lengthy meeting Tuesday evening in which the board reviewed the latest draft budget for FY24 and discussed the next steps for their hoped-for facility project and their Building Advisory Group.
The board all agreed that they needed to formally announce they would no longer consider the plans that exceeded $60 million because the tax implications were too great for the community.
The plans included: Option 1, which called for a sizeable addition and renovation of the existing building. This was the option that had been most developed by Burlington architects TruexCullins and had been pegged at about $70 million on initial estimates; Option 2, which was a scaled-back addition and renovation of the existing building that was closer to an estimated $60 million; and Option 3, which was a completely new building and demolition of the existing school that was estimated at upwards of $80 million.
Board chairman Clayton Cargill raised the topic of the board making a formal declaration, suggesting they move on because of the expense, barring some new state or federal funding that would make them viable.
The board looked at the declaration as a way to demonstrate to the community they heard the concerns about property tax impact and would now focus on more affordable options.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker suggested the board didn’t need to formalize their position with a vote because they acknowledged as much at a prior meeting but the board persisted in the interest of public perception and to set expectations headed into the next phase of their facility efforts.
“Why can’t you just go to the next meeting and say ‘We agree we are going to look for alternatives?’” suggested Tucker, but the board felt an action was necessary.
The board also noted that they weren’t ruling out the “make good” work documented by TruexCullins in their facility analysis, which identified as much as $32 million in code compliance, deferred maintenance and building repairs that were needed just in the existing school.
“I think we need to be more bold than that,” said board member Molly Gleason as the board discussed the specific wording of the motion to declare their intentions. She ultimately made the approved motion to set aside the three options that were over $60 million.
The board will next gather on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at a meeting of the Building Committee to discuss the next steps for the process. The composition and format of that committee, though, was again a topic of discussion, with school board members saying that former members of the Building Advisory Group would not have a vote.
On Nov. 29 the board voted to appoint all five members of the school board to the newly created Danville School Building Committee in a step to reboot the process. On Tuesday the board members said that while they hoped they could re-engage the community members who had been on the Building Advisory Group to continue to help in the effort they would not be able to cast votes in the Building Committee’s process.
“I would not advertise that as a separate committee,” said Eric Hewitt, a Danville resident who had served on the Building Advisory Group and was its point person with the board. Hewitt said he was under the impression from past meetings that those advisory group members who returned would have a vote in the recommendations that the board would ultimately decide upon. “It’s news to me that the advisory group was essentially considered disbanded.”
The board members said that while they wanted the community’s input and expertise, the board would be the only ones to vote.
Cargill referenced legal advice the board received last summer when they debated the best way to formulate an advisory panel and what powers it could hold.
“My point is I don’t understand the difference that will be between Wednesday and today for me in this chair,” said Hewitt of the upcoming committee meeting suggesting it was just another board meeting with a specific focus. He added, though, that he remained committed to the effort to help Danville School resolve long-simmering facility issues and believed other members from the advisory group would return to help in whatever capacity.
One such issue that will be discussed Wednesday is a concern with some of the school’s energy recovery units. Cargill briefly explained that the school needs new units but the roof can’t support the weight and the electrical system may be insufficient to operate them.
Other Business
The board also reviewed the latest iteration of its draft budget for the next school year. Tucker and CCSU Finance Director Mike Concessi walked the board through the latest information that impacted tax rate calculations, including the common level of appraisal and equalized pupil count. The latest draft and estimates suggest the tax rate would climb. The actual FY23 tax rate is 1.38 and under the latest budget iteration next year’s rate rise to 1.49, although the school officials said there are still some budget moves that could lower the projected rate a few cents, as well as reserves that could also be used to further minimize the increase.
On the expense side, the proposed budget has nearly $1 million in additional expenditures due to increased compensation and benefits, health insurance costs, mandated special education costs and plant operations. Some of the increase in compensation is due to education recovery specialists that had previously been grant-funded being folded into the budget. Positions that school officials said were critical due to the pandemic’s impact on students.
