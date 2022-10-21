Danville School Building Advisory Group Favors New Building

The Danville School Building Advisory Group, advised by school officials to narrow the scope of their consideration, voted unanimously that a new school building would be best for Danville’s students.
The recommendation came following a straw poll taken at the end of the advisory group’s meeting Thursday evening.
Much of the conversation among the dozen people in attendance was on guidance they had received from School Board Chairman Clayton Cargill and Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker, who urged the Building Advisory Group to focus their work on evaluating which of three building options would be best for students, without consideration to other factors like financing and tax impacts.
Advisory Group member and town lister John Blackmore cited the email sent by Cargill and the accompanying memo Tucker had written leading into the bulk of the group’s conversation.
Tucker wrote earlier this week that he was concerned the advisory group had been pulled off task by discussions that ranged further afield than the proscribed task of evaluating the three building options. His memo said the advisory group risked falling into “analysis paralysis” by rehashing things beyond the school board’s mandate when it created the advisory group.
“… their assignment is to make a recommendation based on the best interest of educating our students over the next 30-40 years, and to leave it to the Board to decide the path forward and how to finance and sell the project to the wider community,” wrote Tucker to the school board. “Any work that has been undertaken independently by the advisory committee to understand the financing mechanisms, either as a group or by interested individuals on their own volition, is a task that they should lay aside.”
Tucker suggested to the school board that they affirm the advisory group’s mission to focus on just the three options, which consist of rehabbing the existing building with a large addition, rehabbing the existing building with a more modest addition, and building an entirely new score.
Cargill forwarded Tucker’s memo to the advisory group and asked they abide by its suggestions. “At our upcoming November 1 meeting, the board will be acting formally on the Superintendent’s recommendation to refocus the assignment of the group. I urge you to do so immediately and not wait for formal Board action,” wrote Cargill.
“Please read the attached memo, and know that I concur with the Superintendent. In delving into the finances of the project, you are considering difficult questions that are beyond the scope of your assignment. I appreciate the work you are doing, but you are in many ways being bogged down trying to do the work of the School Board here.”
“Any member of the public who has questions about individual financial ramifications or any option not listed among the three should be directed to the School Board,” added Cargill.
“If the board wants us to focus on those three things, and that’s the only decision we have to make, and it’s only in the best interest of the students, then it is a no-brainer,” said Blackmore announcing his opinion that a new school was the obvious choice given that input. “It really makes me wonder why we continue to meet because there really is no reason to do that if that is the only thing we are supposed to do. I could have made that decision on Aug. 31.”
Blackmore expressed appreciation for the process that had unfolded over the last two months because of all that he had learned but reiterated that he felt there was not much point for the group to continue and they should take a straw poll and finish meeting until such time as they may be given a new mission by the school board.
“I think we just got handcuffed that’s what I think,” said Marvin Withers, who wondered why they received a tax implication presentation from Tucker at an earlier meeting if that wasn’t to be part of their consideration.
“I agree,” said Blackmore, who noted how in his role as a lister the financing and tax impact question often comes up.
Blackmore also noted that while a new school may be the best thing for the students, he couldn’t say if it was the best thing for the town given the unknowns about cost and tax implications.
“To that end and much to my dismay because I dove a lot into education funding and taxes,” started Eric Hewitt to laughter from the group. Hewitt, who is the group’s spokesman to the school board, briefly referenced Act 127, which was recently enacted and adjusts the pupil weighting formula. “I even brought a spreadsheet.”
Hewitt had opened the meeting by announcing that Gary Farrow, one of the group’s members, had resigned because he felt there were too many unknowns to make a decision.
In the end the group took a straw poll and concluded, given the constraints of the question, that a new school was the way to go based on the sole consideration of the students. They also added they felt the entirety of the existing school should be demolished.
David Towle and Melissa Conly, the two school board members assigned to the advisory group, abstained from the vote.
“The only other request I would ask of the board is if you have any other job description for us to do, let us know,” said Rob Balivet. “We have a good group – and we have some awful good experts in the group.”
The Advisory Group decided to not set a time for their next meeting until they learned if there was anything more for them to do.
The school board is to meet next on Nov. 1, when Superintendent Tucker has indicated he hopes to deliver revised tax impact estimates. Based on input from the architecture firm hired by the school board, a new school could cost between $70 and $80 million. Ultimately it will be the school’s board decision to determine what project and financing package to present to Danville voters for potential approval.
“Well, then I think that’s it,” said Hewitt at the close of the meeting in noting no future meeting would be set until they hear from the school board. “If they say that’s it, that’s all we wanted, no more meetings.”
