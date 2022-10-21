Danville School Building Advisory Group Favors New Building
Buy Now

Danville School (File Photo)

The Danville School Building Advisory Group, advised by school officials to narrow the scope of their consideration, voted unanimously that a new school building would be best for Danville’s students.

The recommendation came following a straw poll taken at the end of the advisory group’s meeting Thursday evening.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments