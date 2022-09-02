The Danville School Board’s Building Advisory Group met Wednesday evening for the first time, kicking off a focused effort to evaluate the community’s options for addressing facility needs at the aging school.
About a dozen people, including board members, school staff and community members, gathered in the school library and online for the 2-hour meeting facilitated by Secondary Principal Larry Fliegelman.
“It’s really important to declare that we are not a decision-making body,” said Fliegelman, indicating the advisory group did not have the authority to make a decision that commits the town to a certain action during the meeting’s opening. Fliegelman noted it was the hope the group would assess the school’s needs and options and provide a recommendation to the school board to present a possible bond vote to the community.
The advisory group had a wide-ranging conversation and even assigned some homework before their next meeting in two weeks. They discussed how to handle the group’s structure and membership, what process they would use to reach a consensus and recommendation for the school board, who would be entitled to be an active participant in that process, how they would solicit input from the wider community, and other topics.
David Schilling, the school’s technical and experiential learning director, explained some of the history of the ongoing effort to plan for the school facility’s future. “This started when we realized we were out of space,” said Schilling, going over the eventual contracting for a complete facility review and preliminary designs and cost estimates for an addition and the upgrades with Burlington-based architecture firm TruexCullins. That process to evaluate the school, which has portions dating to the original 1937 facility, with a series of additions constructed over the ensuing decades.
To fix the school’s aging infrastructure and bring it up to code was estimated to cost over $30 million, an addition to gain the needed space was pegged at about another $30 million. This led the school board to request a rough estimate for what a brand-new school would cost, which came in at only slightly more than the rehab and addition costs.
The school board created the advisory group in the hopes that it would help the board determine the best course of action for the school and the community.
School Board member David Towle told the group that the board had also focused their efforts to consider either just fixing what they have, fixing with an addition, a new school, or doing nothing for a period of time. Towle said the board was not inclined to consider other options that might include closing the school or tuitioning high school students.
One thing the group seemed settled on was that they would make a concerted effort to attract more members at their next meeting on Sept. 14, including hopes that they could solicit the help of Dr. Thomas Ziobrowski, the town moderator, to serve as a moderator for the group’s future meetings.
Former select board chairman Doug Pastula and several others asked about the timeline the group was operating under. Last spring School Board Chairman Clayton Cargill had indicated he had ambitions for possibly presenting a bond vote to the town before the end of the year, which several people didn’t feel was realistic.
“I have real concerns over that aspect of it,” said Pastula. “On the select board we fretted over raising the budget by a couple hundred thousand because it would raise the taxes by a little bit. … When we are throwing these numbers out there, I think in my opinion we need to take our time.”
Elementary School Principal Sarah Welch said she believed the November timeline had been set aside per the advice of CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker and staff at TruexCullins.
“The last thing anyone wants to see is it go down at a bond vote,” said Schilling of the possible consequence of a rushed vote.
The group was also curious if the school board would authorize any expenditures, for instance, to mail a postcard or survey to every Danville resident.
Fliegelman said he would email web links to the advisory group members so they could review a video walkthrough of the building highlighting some of the issues identified by the architecture firm and the 200+-page report they produced. He was also going to provide a physical copy of the report to Marvin Withers, the school’s former facility director, to review and provide feedback based on his years of institutional knowledge.
The group set their next meetings for Sept. 14 and 28 at 5:30 in the school library with an online option.
