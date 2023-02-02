Danville School Building Committee Brainstorms Next Steps

The Danville School Building Advisory Committee rolled up its sleeves and started thinking outside the box. Some of the ideas tossed out at the committee’s meeting last week were so far out of the box they were down the street and even on the other side of town.
During the committee’s most recent meeting, held last week exclusively online because of weather concerns, the committee members floated ideas like utilizing space in some of the village churches, the community center just down the hill from the school, greater use of the Town Hall, and even the former North Danville School, now home to the historical society and a library.
The group also discussed the possibility of an auxiliary building or buildings on the school campus that might provide space for the school, which has been dealing for years now with cramped conditions and code compliance concerns.
“We are meeting to try to come up with ideas that aren’t those first three ideas and come up with a solution that the town can afford,” said School Board Chair Clayton Cargill, referencing earlier proposals for construction projects that had been estimated at $60 million and above. “We are back in the idea stage, we aren’t at square 1 but we are in the neighborhood of square 1.”
At their prior meeting, the committee heard a report from Danville School Facilities Director Shawn McNamara about needs within the current school, most notably inadequate air handlers and other infrastructure concerns.
At last week’s meeting the committee heard largely from Elementary Principal Sarah Welch and Secondary Principal Larry Fliegelman about programmatic needs and limitations the current facility places on their ability to educate the children and serve the community.
The pair outlined issues with inadequate classroom size, scattered classes that would be better served in a clustered arrangement, accessibility and capacity concerns in the auditorium, excess demand for the gym space, limited and inadequate bathrooms, and, perhaps most urgently, a lack of preK classrooms which has forced the school to implement a waiting list for eligible families.
Committee members Rob Balivet suggested a separate building in the current bus loop could be constructed to meet some of the square footage needs, and Stacy Andre noted there were numerous options like modular or temporary classrooms thought could be acquired in relatively short order, if the needs were urgent.
The committee, which consists of all five board members, school administrators, and numerous community members, had a wide-ranging conversation about the nature and scope of the facility needs, cost concerns and possible short and long-term solutions.
“I know earlier you said we aren’t back to square 1 but we are about as close to square 1 as we’ve been,” said committee member and former school board member Bruce Melendy.
Previous estimates developed by Burlington-based architecture firm TruexCullins have estimated that just bringing the current school to code and fixing or replacing aging infrastructure would cost about $32 million, and that would not result in any additional or renovated space.
“We are going to try to work around and make that number lower, basically by ignoring some of this stuff,” commented Cargill during a suggestion from Balivet that they research possibilities to retrofit new utilities like plumbing, electrical, sprinklers and air handling while leaving the old systems in place.
The group also discussed potential grant funding sources, either for the construction itself or for some of the school’s existing programs which would then free up some of the budget for construction.
The group will next meet on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m. in the middle school math room. In the interim, they hope to gather details on the most urgent space types and required square footage, as well as potential locations on the school grounds that could accommodate a new building or classroom space. The next meeting will also represent the last opportunity for community members to join the committee.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.