Danville School Building Committee Brainstorms Next Steps
Danville School (File Photo)

The Danville School Building Advisory Committee rolled up its sleeves and started thinking outside the box. Some of the ideas tossed out at the committee’s meeting last week were so far out of the box they were down the street and even on the other side of town.

During the committee’s most recent meeting, held last week exclusively online because of weather concerns, the committee members floated ideas like utilizing space in some of the village churches, the community center just down the hill from the school, greater use of the Town Hall, and even the former North Danville School, now home to the historical society and a library.

