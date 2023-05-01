Danville School Building Committee Efforts Focus On Engagement, Process

The Danville School Building Committee’s recent meeting focused on ways to deepen engagement with stakeholders and the process for developing a plan that will be achievable and appeal to a wide swath of the community.
The committee met for their now monthly meeting with facilitator Beth Kanell in April and had a wide-ranging discussion on ways to solicit input and buy-in from swaths of the community that have thus far been absent from the process.
“I think part of the population we need to reach is those who don’t feel as invested in the school,” commented school board member Tim Sanborn, noting that parents of students or recent graduates are very familiar with the state of the school and facility problems, but others may be unaware of the challenging conditions. Sanborn noted that touring the building when it’s vacant does not demonstrate the reality of cramped classrooms and limited space for various services and needs within the school.
“We need to target the group that might not feel like there’s an investment here for them,” said Sanborn.
Former school board member Bruce Melendy agreed. Melendy also recalled prior tours to showcase deteriorating and out-of-code concerns at the school were poorly attended.
“People didn’t get the true feeling of what’s going on and where kids are,” said Melendy. “You can say this is the 6th-grade classroom, and there are no windows in this room, but until you walk in there and realize you have kids sitting in there with no windows in a classroom, that might be a bigger eye-opener than showing it when it’s empty.”
Committee member Allison Despathy raised a chicken-and-egg question, suggesting the community will only take notice and get involved when there is a proposed price tag, as happened when initial renovation and construction plans were unveiled with costs exceeding $60 million that drew community opposition.
Kanell also broke the committee into three workgroups to debate and develop hypothetical proposals on several broad topics, such as: If the school had $10 million, how would it be best spent? What does the community lose if it tuitions students? What are plans over various lengths of time?
“I’ll tell you, you are one of the hardest working groups of people I’ve ever seen,” said Kanell. “You are creative, you’re experienced, you’re smart, you solve problems together. You are terrific.”
“You now have nine proposals in front of you that you didn’t have an hour and a half ago,” added Kanell at the end of their workstation.
Select board chairman Clayton Cargill remarked about the short-term focus on immediate needs at the school like HVAC, lighting, heating controls, etc. “We have things that are desperate to be fixed right away,” said Cargill. “And that in any 2-year plan we have very little options, at least from my perspective.”
Cargill said, though, that when looking further out at 15 years, they were able to develop a clearer vision.
Committee member Rob Balivet noted that once their group looked beyond the immediate repairs, they focused on the possibility of developing a regional high school and how the existing school building would get in the way of that vision.
Stacy Andre said her group considered allocating the hypothetical $10 million to developing a premier early education center. “They’ve done such a great job, from that preK, there is a baby boom, there’s things that are happening in the town. … It resolves an immediate and a long-term problem. We thought that would be the happiest of both.”
“Something that makes Danville’s effort especially important is that every secondary school in the Kingdom, and I’m counting Blue Mountain as part of that, every secondary school in the Kingdom is facing this and you are the first ones to be tacking it hands on. So you are setting an example. Everybody is going to be learning from you and you are leading the way. … We need the state to notice this. That you are doing this work.”
Kanell also suggested the committee make sure the community understands why the building is “a millstone around your neck,” such as a recent plumbing issue that forced the school to shut down the water and cancel some programs.
“I think it’s also important to note, yeah you guys have to mop that up, there’s a huge interruption in the actual day to day of the school,” said Eric Hewitt of the incident. “You lose a whole day of education, you cause a town-wide inconvenience just because there’s no shut-off valves, which is insane.”
The building committee is scheduled to next meet on May 17. Cargill has asked the committee to consider how much more they would like Kanell’s assistance in the process and in what regard. The school board will also meet for its regular meeting today, Tuesday, May 2.
