Danville School Building Committee Efforts Focus On Engagement, Process
Buy Now

Danville School (File Photo)

The Danville School Building Committee’s recent meeting focused on ways to deepen engagement with stakeholders and the process for developing a plan that will be achievable and appeal to a wide swath of the community.

The committee met for their now monthly meeting with facilitator Beth Kanell in April and had a wide-ranging discussion on ways to solicit input and buy-in from swaths of the community that have thus far been absent from the process.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments