Danville School Building Committee Renews Effort

The Danville School Building Committee renewed its effort last week with the first of their moderated sessions.
The meeting gave the committee members an opportunity to look at the thorny issue of what to do about the town’s aging and cramped school building with a new perspective as moderator Beth Kanell led them through various activities.
“This is a hard problem, but this is a group of people who care about it. If anyone can solve it you can,” said Kanell. “Everything we need to solve this problem is in this room.”
The group first took an opportunity to re-introduce themselves to each other, describing their interests in the school effort and strengths. Many said they were problem solvers. Others noted they were there to ensure their children or grandchildren got the best education possible. Some indicated they were there out of concern for taxpayers and the potential economic impact of major school construction projects.
Kanell asked the committee members to take out their crystal balls and envision what Danville and the school looked like in 50 years, followed by shorter increments. While they all agreed there would be a school and shared a desire for it to provide the best possible education, there was a healthy discussion about what grades it might include, what the educational model would look like at that point and other topics of focus.
School board chair Clayton Cargill suggested that sports should continue to be a feature of the school and others agreed, adding that extracurriculars, like music, should be a feature. They all noted the school of the future should be flexible to accommodate changes in the community as well as educational approach.
Kanell also asked the committee to list the variety of stakeholders, both within the community and without, that might have an interest or be impacted by the school and its future.
The group also outlined what values they wanted the project to deliver and preserve - citing trust, strong work ethic, and service to the community as critical components of the project and future school among over a dozen suggestions.
“I have homework for you,” said Kanell. “You knew that was coming, right? You go to school you have homework.” She asked each committee member to submit three strategies for engaging the stakeholders.
Kanell also suggested to the committee several times that their job is not necessarily to develop a finished plan and then sell it to the community but rather to align partners to help develop the plan and support its successful implementation.
A sizeable portion of the meeting was also spent discussing strategies and challenges for moving the project forward.
“The $70 million was way too much. At that point, almost everyone was telling me we need to close the high school,” said board member Molly Gleason of the original designs and proposal for school renovations and/or replacement. “At what point do conversations change and opinions change? At what level of a tax increase? I think we have our values, at what point do those go out the window and people say, ‘It’s too much. I’m just going to say no.’?”
Gleason suggested a community-wide survey be conducted to see what people thought would be an appropriate budget, what they wanted for a facility and other questions. “That’s the information I feel like I need as a school board member from the community. … That’s the information I think I don’t have right now.”
“My concern is you are not going to find out an answer to your question until you do a bond vote,” said committee member John Blackmore.
“Whatever we chose lands very heavily on very few homeowners and taxpayers,” noted Cargill.
Committee member Rob Balivet wondered if planning for an entirely new school in one big effort was the best approach. “We need to back way up and say, ‘This may be in small steps.’ and it may be looking at the greatest needs for deferred maintenance and for programming and we start with a little step and we move in a direction that’s positive that we can afford. And then we grow enthusiasm, interest, whatever from the community by them observing us making these small steps.”
At the conclusion of the meeting, Kanell asked if the committee felt like they had covered new ground.
“I think we took some baby steps,” said committee member Bruce Melendy. “Which is better than spinning our wheels.”
The next committee meeting is slated for Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. Kanell said the next session will focus on the opportunity costs of doing nothing, strategies to engage stakeholders and building alliances.
