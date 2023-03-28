Danville School Building Committee Renews Effort

Members of the Danville School Building Committee discuss next steps in efforts to renovate and improve the school facility during a meeting Wednesday, March 22, in Danville School. (Contributed Photo)

The Danville School Building Committee renewed its effort last week with the first of their moderated sessions.

The meeting gave the committee members an opportunity to look at the thorny issue of what to do about the town’s aging and cramped school building with a new perspective as moderator Beth Kanell led them through various activities.

