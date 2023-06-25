Danville School Building Committee Takes Meeting Pause, Strategizes Next Steps

The Danville School Building Committee will take a summer vacation from formal meetings while still making efforts to resolve longstanding facility concerns.
The committee met Wednesday evening for an hour-long session to review recent approvals by the school board for summertime projects on lighting and library upgrades as well as to strategize next steps. The board also discussed the potential need to reengage with architects and engineers to determine projected costs for code work with a different approach.
Board chair Clayton Cargill suggested that the group, which consists of the school board members as well as school administrators and community members, take a break from what had recently been monthly meetings. Cargill cited the fact that the school administrators were volunteering their time beyond their contracted duties, a hope that statewide work mandated by the Legislature may advance enough to offer some clarity on possible funding assistance, and the reality that drawing volunteers to meetings in the summer would have limited success.
“Count yourself a stalwart,” Cargill said to the three community volunteers of Katie White, Rob Balivet and Mary Beattie, and school officials who attended. Cargill noted the continued need to develop both a strategic plan for the school to determine what the school want’s to be, plus a master plan for the facility to determine what to build, where and when.
Balivet brought up some ideas raised at prior meetings that seemed like a possible approach, such as starting with a smaller new building that would be the first phase of a gradual build-out over many years.
“If everything is at the end of its life or beyond it, some of it, we are working on very borrowed time and I hate to see us get into a position where we have to dump money into something that is the wrong place to be putting it,” said Beattie, wondering about the urgency of some projects.
The group discussed a new approach to making some critical fixes in the building, including abandoning aging infrastructure like wiring and plumbing in place, and installing new utilities in a duct system that would be added on to the facility, an idea suggested by Balivet, an architect who worked for a school district in Alaska previously.
The group also wondered about the best way to continue to solicit community input to identify what could reasonably be spent from a property tax perspective and what scope of work would be supported.
“I feel like we are trying to build a house and we don’t know how much we can spend,” said Beattie.
Board member Molly Gleason suggested that while the committee could take a break from formal meetings until the fall there was the possibility a workgroup could continue to solicit that input and research solutions.
“Some sort of community information gathering and research to get data and reports to then jump off in September,” she said.
White offered to assist in that effort, with an online survey and even a table at the Danville Fair suggested as methods.
Cargill suggested they may need to re-engage with the TruexCullins, the architecture firm that conducted the in-depth facility analysis a couple years ago and developed a remodel and addition plan that priced out at $60 million or more. The firm has a clear understanding of the building and could be in a good position to develop alternate cost estimates for code work while making as little change as possible to the walls and with a greater focus on cost constraints.
Gleason, White and board member Melissa Conly indicated they hoped to continue chipping away over the summer as a subcommittee while the larger group took the pause.
Also during the meeting the imminent departure of David Schilling, the interim secondary school principal and director of the Danville Works, the school’s CTE program, was discussed. Cargill told the members that Schilling had accepted a position to run Lyndon Institute’s CTE program. Cargill said that Schilling will be greatly missed but the Danville Works programming was in a strong position to continue. Schilling’s departure is on the agenda for the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, June 27.
