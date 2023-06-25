Danville School Building Committee Takes Meeting Pause, Strategizes Next Steps
Buy Now

Danville School. (File Photo)

The Danville School Building Committee will take a summer vacation from formal meetings while still making efforts to resolve longstanding facility concerns.

The committee met Wednesday evening for an hour-long session to review recent approvals by the school board for summertime projects on lighting and library upgrades as well as to strategize next steps. The board also discussed the potential need to reengage with architects and engineers to determine projected costs for code work with a different approach.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments