The Danville School Building Committee is slated to reconvene Wednesday (Jan. 25) to continue their efforts to develop a plan to address myriad facility issues within the aging school.

This will be the second dedicated meeting of the committee which was reconstituted after an earlier iteration last summer and fall. The committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the school library and offer an online option to attend.

