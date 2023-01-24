The Danville School Building Committee is slated to reconvene Wednesday (Jan. 25) to continue their efforts to develop a plan to address myriad facility issues within the aging school.
This will be the second dedicated meeting of the committee which was reconstituted after an earlier iteration last summer and fall. The committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the school library and offer an online option to attend.
The group intends to finalize official membership on the committee at the meeting after making initial appointments a couple of weeks ago. The agenda also calls for discussions of top programming needs within the school, possible building options and potential grant opportunities.
A report supplied as part of the meeting materials cites facility needs and concerns identified by the school principals, including limited preK classroom space that leads to a waiting list, elementary classrooms that are too small for modern classroom standards, insufficient bathrooms, scattered class teams and departments, shared space among various programs, an auditorium that is too small for school needs with limited accessibility, inadequate gym space to accommodate the school’s full programming, classrooms with no windows, and administrative and support professionals working out of closets or other unsuitable spaces.
The school had previously commissioned an architecture firm to develop preliminary plans to address these and other needs, like deferred maintenance and code work within the school, but subsequent construction estimates have been deemed prohibitively expensive and the committee is now hoping to develop more affordable alternatives to address some of the school’s needs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.