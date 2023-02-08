Danville School, CCSU Hopeful For Federal Facilities Grants

School administrators across the region have high hopes that they will be in line to potentially receive millions in grant dollars to invest in facility improvements and energy efficiency that will have a lasting impact on their students and communities.
The money is available from the U.S. Department of Energy through the Renew America’s Schools grant program that was funded in 2021’s federal infrastructure bill.
The program is designed to fund energy improvements at k-12 public schools. Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent has referenced the program during meetings of the SU’s various school boards for several weeks and has recently submitted a “Concept Paper” as the first step in the multi-phase application process.
During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Danville School Board, he spelled out a few more details of the grant process in his superintendent’s report. Tucker’s initial proposal is for the entire supervisory union and outlines 23 projects with an initial estimate of $4.23 million.
“I went a little high which, surprisingly, it’s called being conservative, just to get them on the table,” said Tucker, noting should the SU get the green light to proceed to the full application process firmer cost estimates would be needed.
Tucker told the Danville board that Danville School’s share of those proposed projects would total an estimated $1.166 million and include ten new air handling units to replace the ones that are long past their life expectancy and are in varying states of functionality, updated HVAC controls to actually be able to control temperatures and airflow in different classrooms, and to replace any remaining fluorescent lighting in the building with LEDs.
Other projects in the concept paper from the district include LED lighting upgrades across the board as well as:
Barnet School - converting the boilers from oil to biofuel and replacing exterior windows;
Cabot School - replacing the wood chip plant with a new pellet system, replacing the underground heat distribution piping, replacing windows;
Peacham - replacing exterior windows;
Twinfield - improvements in the hot water heating loops and control and replaced exterior windows;
Walden School - replacing exterior windows;
Waterford School - replacing the oil boilers with a biofuel system, updating heating controls, replacing unit ventilators in the Middle School wing, replace and relocating energy recovery units for indoor air handling.
According to information from the DOE, the concept papers would be reviewed for project compliance following the Jan. 26 submission deadline, full applications would be due by April 21 and recipients would be notified by the week of June 12.
The projects require at least a 5% local share, which Tucker estimated at $211,993 if the full request was awarded.
“There is no guarantee we will get past the concept stage,” warned Tucker. The grant money, though, could be a boon for the communities, like Danville which is in the process of reviewing myriad facility issues and trying to develop a plan to address issues within the aging school and find new space to meet the school’s needs.
“It is possible we might be told that some of the projects are okay and others are not,” noted Tucker in his report to the Danville School Board. “And, if we don’t make it in this first round, others are coming as they are doling out this grant money in $80M blocks.”
Other Business
The Danville School Board also ratified a recently negotiated contract with the district that would apply to the current FY23, FY24 and FY25 contract years. The new contract calls for 4% in new money for salaries in year 1, 5.75% in year 2 and 5.75% in new money in year 3. The additional salary expenses do not equate to a flat increase across all staff but are distributed in varying amounts depending on the salary scale and school, explained Danville Chair Clayton Cargill, who was part of the negotiations.
The effort was to take further steps to even out differences in salary ranges and other contractual elements between schools within the SU, and to be competitive with neighboring districts.
The contract, which impacts multiple schools within the SU, still needs to be ratified by the SU board.
