Danville School Celebrates Green And Gold Scholar

Thomas Edgar

Danville School Senior Thomas Edgar has put together quite the resume in the last several weeks, including earning the University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholar from Danville School.

The University of Vermont Green and Gold Scholarship is an academic merit scholarship program which considers the nomination of the highest-achieving rising high school senior from every eligible Vermont secondary school. As a Green and Gold Scholar, an invitation to UVM’s prestigious Honors College is included.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments