Danville School Co-Principals Reflect On School’s Vision, Administrative Model

Danville School has been through quite a lot in terms of school leadership.
High School Principal David Schilling, who joined as the PreK-12’s overall principal in 2018, and Elementary Principal Sarah Welch, who started as assistant principal in 2019, remember administrative turnover being a joke in both of their job interviews.
Schilling recollects that, before him, there were six different principals over the course of just 11 years. And every time a new principal would begin work, the focus and trajectory of the school would shift.
But Schilling and Welch are determined on smooth sailing for the school, one of a handful of PreK-12s left in the state of Vermont, from now on.
“Our goal is, by the time that we leave here, or one of us leaves, or however this ends up, systems are in place so that the person they hire to replace us is someone that just continues to keep things going and continues to build and empower the staff to do the best they can,” said Schilling in a joint interview on Wednesday.
Co-Principals
Last year, Danville School officially made the move to a co-principal model.
“Part of this generated out of COVID, honestly — when we went remote in March and Dave and I started talking,” said Welch. “It wasn’t fair on an electronic platform to have [Dave] be in touch with 70-some staff.”
Welch, who grew up in Ohio and studied and worked in southwestern Idaho before Danville, as well as four years as the Dean of Students at Lyndon Town School, has lots of experience with younger children. Starting unofficially during the pandemic and officially in 2020, she is the school’s principal for grades PreK-6.
Schilling’s teaching experience is with high schoolers and he now serves as the principal for grades 7-12 at Danville School.
“PreK-12 leadership is tough,” Schilling said. “Yes, the electronic format of Zoom made it really clear one person couldn’t check in with 70 staff — but the same is true in-person. […] In my previous role as a PreK-12 principal [at Cabot School], I always felt like somebody was ignored. To be able to really focus on something to the depth and strength it deserves, someone else falls off the plate.”
“I mean, we have three-year-olds to 18-year-olds,” said Welch. “The difference between educational experience and educational needs are tremendous.”
In the past, the distinct roles within the principal-assistant principal model were also not very well-defined, though the two say that the assistant principal focused more on behavioral issues, finding everyone from 11th graders swearing to five-year-olds just having a bad day in their office. Now, the school climate is shifting to support, encourage and welcome students so the need to chase their behavior lessens.
Shared Vision
While Danville School has tried a co-principal model before, Welch and Schilling highlight their strong working relationship, mutual trust and shared vision.
“Co-principals have to work well together,” said Superintendent Mark Tucker in an email on Thursday. “This includes frequent daily communication about all issues in the school so that the secondary hand knows what the elementary hand is doing, and vice versa. If the co-principals do not work well together, the model doesn’t work. It works very well at Danville because we have two professionals who like and respect each other and, perhaps most importantly, everyone who works with them — staff and families — knows this too.”
Welch and Schilling’s shared vision for the school is all about being on the ground, interacting with and empowering their students, teachers and support staff.
“It’s essential to me that both of us are interacting with kids as much as we possibly can,” said Schilling, recounting a reference of Welch’s that asked Schilling if he really wanted a principal who would be down on the floor talking with kids.
“I could get stuck in my office,” said Welch. “But I don’t want to be. I want to be with kids and I want to be with teachers because that’s why we do what we do.”
“Middle school I think really instills the value of relationships in kids,” she added. “Everything is centered around relationships and you can’t be successful as a teacher and leader without developing those.”
Schilling and Welch say that the co-principal model has allowed them the clarity of mind and focus to allow their vision to become a reality.
“When you’re spread so thin across grade levels [as a K-12 principal], it’s easy to say ‘just do what we think works,’” Schilling said. “That can stifle growth. […] And that’s not what we want here, we want our professionals to be professionals.”
Despite the complications of the pandemic, Schilling and Welch are already seeing results.
“We have some really talented, strong educators in the building,” Schilling said. “The more empowered they are to take the lead with their teaching, the more we’ve seen things spread school-wide.”
Last year, primary grade educators were empowered to create their own outdoor classroom space, which will be added to this year and used even beyond the pandemic. Also, this year, the high school is starting an experimental program in community-based learning.
“That’s not something that could have happened a few years ago,” said Schilling. “Both in that I had to build that trust and just that it was a very top-down atmosphere. I think what we’re seeing by empowering people is that there’s a lot of room for experimentation, and room for experimentation is in the best interest of kids.”
Age Diversity A Strength
In addition, the principals are working to play to the positives of their school’s wide age range: encouraging further contact between older and younger students through casual conversation, allowing older students to test out the education field in youngers’ classrooms, and through mentorship.
Starting this year, a national nonprofit based in Vermont called DREAM will bring its guided mentoring program to Danville School. In the program, high school students, guided by young adults, become mentors for younger kids.
“But I think, even informally, there’s a lot of opportunities throughout the school day,” said Schilling. “The high school kids really enjoy conversation with younger students and, when they do project exhibitions, they really get a lot out of the older or the younger students coming to see what they’re working on it, commenting on it, asking questions.”
Plus, Schilling and Welch add, it gives high schoolers a sense of responsibility and a reminder that five-year-olds are watching and sometimes worshiping their every move — especially for those involved with school basketball.
“Basketball is a huge thing here,” said Schilling. “[Younger students] come out to games, they watch these kids play, they look up to them. And then when they see them here in school and get to shoot hoops for a couple of minutes, it’s a big deal.
“And being able to be able to intentionally set up those times, just to have those little bits of breaks for kids, has been really beneficial,” added Welch.
