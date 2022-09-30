Danville School Construction Group Reviews Tax Estimates

The Danville School Building Advisory Group reviewed the much-anticipated projections for what impact a major construction project might have on property taxes.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker delivered the preliminary financial estimates along with further information on possible legislative action that the advisory group had discussed at its last meeting.
Tucker’s projections, which he developed with SU finance director Michael Concessi, came with several caveats and warnings that they were a preliminary estimate based on many assumptions and were provided to help guide the group’s work and not be a definitive and final calculation of what would happen to town tax rates.
Tucker outlined two hypothetical scenarios based on cost projections for a $70 million rehab of the existing building with an addition for needed space as well as $77 million for a brand-new building. According to Tucker’s scenarios, the $70 million project would result in an estimated increase of $302 per $100,000 of assessed value above the regular school budget, and an increase of $333 per $100,000 of assessed value for the $77 million project.
This would be a $.30 increase on the tax rate for the $70 million project or a $.33 increase on the tax rate for the $77 million project. The current homestead education tax rate is $1.3844 per $100 of assessed value from the $3.9 million to $4.3 million that would be added to the annual school budget to pay the bond back.
Tucker, who is a Danville resident, used his home as an example, explaining that with it valued at about $200,000 he would be looking at paying about $600 to $660 more a year for the project.
The tax impact would be felt gradually after phasing in over several years, explained Tucker, as the school district essentially would take out a construction loan and only pay interest during the construction phase.
The group also discussed that not everyone would pay the full increase because of the state’s income sensitivity measures to limit the amount of property tax that low-income people pay.
Resident John Blackmore expressed some concern with the potential tax increase. “A number of years ago I was the Delinquent tax collector for the Town of Danville. I saw the struggle for people paying taxes – for you or for me or for other people in this room 50 or 60 dollars a month may not be a lot - but it will push some people into delinquent taxes that are probably struggling in paying them now,” he said.
Tucker’s projections were based on a 30-year bond charging 4% interest, which he said was a conservative estimate. Tucker did not offer a projection on what would happen to the non-homestead property tax rate, which would affect vacation homes and commercial properties. According to the Vt. Department of Taxes, the non-homestead tax rate is a statewide rate that is not impacted by local education spending decisions and is adjusted only by a town’s common level of appraisal.
Tucker also addressed Act 72, which was legislation passed two years ago calling on AOE to take a look at how school construction projects are funded, among other things. Tucker said some of the expectations and deadlines in the legislation that the advisory group had discussed at their last meeting were not likely to materially change the school construction funding landscape in the near future.
“There no pool of money sitting out there either from the state or federal sources,” said Tucker, who urged the building advisory group to proceed quickly in their efforts to come to a consensus and make a recommendation to the school board.
“I’m arguing to this group that it doesn’t make sense to wait,” said Tucker of the new school construction standards and other measures that the AOE is developing as part of Act 72.
Cam Featherstonehaugh, an architect from TruexCullins, the Burlington-based firm that the school board hired several years ago to evaluate the school, develop proposals and cost estimates, was on hand to explain some of the options and trade-offs of the different approaches. He also suggested the advisory group advance the project.
“We are in a time of unprecedented cost escalation for construction … largely because of a lack of trades,” said Featherstonehaugh. “The committee and school board and community should consider the cost of delayed construction as well.”
Featherstonehaugh said at this point the community would likely be looking at 2025 for the start of construction, given the amount of time to pass a bond, develop and finalize plans, bid the work and get construction underway.
“My bottom-line message is it’s never in our best interest to wait for the State of Vermont,” added Tucker.
The group discussed the pros and cons of a renovation and addition vs a new building and returned several times to the educational disruptions students would have during a renovation.
The group, which met for more than 2 hours Wednesday, decided to meet next week on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. They discussed holding a straw poll of the group’s members to see if there already is a favored approach to the construction options. At the meeting the group also intends to develop a plan for community engagement, through things like a survey, forum and other strategies, to solicit input and present their recommendations to the Danville community.
The Danville School Board also meets next week, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.
