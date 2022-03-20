A new kind of structure is coming to Danville School.
Earlier this month, the Danville School board of directors approved up to $30,000 to be spent on a yurt — a round, semi-permanent, insulated and heated tent whose design is based on the huts used by traditional Mongolian herders.
The new structure, to be located where the school’s wind turbine used to stand, will provide space for the recently invigorated Career, Technical and Experiential Learning program as well as be available for use by other school and community groups.
Outgoing Middle and High School Principal Dave Schilling, who himself lived in a yurt during a winter spent in Idaho’s Teton Valley, recommended the proposal during a special board meeting held on March 3, 2022. Schilling will become the new grant-funded director of the experiential learning program this summer, the Caledonian previously reported.
“When I proposed that we add to our high school programming, of course I proposed that we add to a program without a space to put it in — because we’re out of space, as we well know,” Schilling told the board.
Discussion on the long-awaited potential new construction and renovation project for the current school building are expected at the board’s April meeting.
“Rather than start thinking about temporary structures that are more traditional, one option that came up is the idea of building a yurt out in the field area where the wind turbine formally stood,” he said, adding that such a space is more suitable than a temporary trailer or some other form of temporary classroom.
Schilling noted that the school’s cross-country skiing program could also utilize the new structure as the ski trails begin in the same spot, and that electrical hookups and restrooms would be easy to access.
“The cool thing about yurts is that they’re as permanent of a temporary structure as you can get,” Schilling said, noting that yurts are about 25-year structures, extremely durable, easy to construct, insulate and heat.
However, if need be, based on the school’s building plans, the yurt could easily be relocated to a different site in the future.
The board reviewed two different quotes and, after ensuring that the structure would be handicap-accessible, unanimously voted to allocate funds to a yurt manufactured by the Colorado Yurt Company due to its superior snow and wind package.
The not-to-exceed $30,000 are to come from the school’s endowment funds and unrestricted surplus.
At the same meeting, the school board also approved up to $20,000 to replace the lift in the main hallway, which is out of ADA compliance and will soon be utilized by an incoming middle school student whose wheelchair will not fit in the current lift. Those funds will come from $60,000 previously set aside for potential emergency air handler replacements that have yet to occur.
The next Danville School board of directors meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, at 6 p.m.
