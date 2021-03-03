Danville voters approved their school’s FY22 budget on Tuesday by a vote of 571 yes to 139 no.
The budget is $6,346,091 and the projected tax impact is a 4.7 cent decrease on last year’s tax rate, the Caledonian previously reported.
The PreK-12 school will move from three to two preschool classrooms this coming year as the school is overstaffed. However, student count is increasing, including around 50 tuition-paying pupils.
On Tuesday, school board chair Bruce Melendy was reelected as were board members Robert Edgar and David Towle.
“I am glad the voters approved the school budget and thank them for their support of the budget as well as their support of me for another year on the Danville School Board,” said Melendy in an email on Wednesday.
The school board will get back to work right away: a special community presentation and discussion is being held tonight to discuss their controversial mascot/nickname. The meeting will begin with standard board reorganization duties and the forum itself is expected to begin around 6 p.m. No action on the issue is expected at tonight’s meeting.
Though Danville set a record for turnout with 723 residents participating, only 18 ballots were completed in-person, the Caledonian previously reported. Each resident was mailed a ballot and provided several ways to return it.
