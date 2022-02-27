Starting this summer, Danville School will have a new secondary principal.
Earlier this month, the school board unanimously authorized current Middle and High School Principal David Schilling to be hired as the school’s Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning program — a new, two-year position to be paid for with federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
Schilling, who began in his current role at Danville School in 2018 and has a wealth of experience with project-based learning and outdoor education, explained the news to Danville School families in a newsletter sent on Feb. 7.
“Some students have become increasingly disengaged with traditional learning, with these habits reinforced by their remote time,” Schilling wrote. “Outside of school, employers are struggling to fill jobs, specifically in technical, creative and trades fields.”
“[In] December, I proposed a significant investment in hands-on learning in our secondary grades [… and] I ended up being excited enough about the job that I applied for it myself,” he wrote. “I am grateful that our school board agreed with the need for this type of learning and, after the last board meeting, even more grateful that the superintendent and board chose to hire me … again.”
“To me, this is everything I’ve worked for in education,” Schilling wrote. “I’ve been grateful for your kindness and support over the past four years, and I look forward to continuing to serve this community for the next two years, if not much longer.”
Superintendent Mark Tucker has spoken highly of the program’s importance.
“We are making a transformational investment in the subset of our students at Danville Middle and High School who are not finding — or at least struggling to find — a pathway through school as we operate it today,” Tucker told the Danville School board on Feb. 1. “Our best bet for success is to put it in the hands of a leader who knows the needs of the students and how to operate a new program in Danville.”
Tucker said that the school has already seen early experiential education successes with the Danville School: Connect program, which began in August 2021. The small, grant-funded program was started by Schilling and brings students out to learn in their community with the support of program instructor, Nick Whites, and a van.
On Thursday, Schilling said that Tucker and Danville’s Elementary Principal Sarah Welch (who will be continuing in her role) are currently leading an interview team for the secondary principal position and will be identifying finalists soon.
“If you’ve been around for a while, you know that administrative turnover has been a big challenge for our school,” Schilling wrote in early February. “It’s time to build on what we have, rather than have each new leader bring a new focus, specifically at the high school level. Sarah and I have said since we started that our goal is to build systems that outlast people, and this is no exception.”
Schilling joined Danville at a time of ongoing divisions between the school, community, supervisory union and former superintendent — not to mention leading it through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think we’ve been through some challenges in the past several years,” Schilling said on Thursday. “I think that, at the end of the day, the school is moving forward in good shape. But I also think that there’s room for a more experienced, more traditional instructional leader to come in.”
“I think part of leading through crisis mode is the need to take a break and reassess at the end,” he added. “And sometimes a change of perspective and a change of skillset can really help with that.”
