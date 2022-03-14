Danville School Leader Gets Two Principal Of The Year Awards

Dave Schilling, secondary Principal for Danville School, was named the National Association of Secondary Schools Principal of the Year for Vermont, and the Vermont Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals Association (VPA) in an announcement by Jay Nichols, executive director of VPA, on Friday.
These two awards sometimes go to two different principals in Vermont, but not this year, as Schilling got both honors.
The formal awards presentation will be made at the Awards Dinner at the VPA 2022 Leadership Academy on Aug. 2 at the Killington Resort.
Schilling has been principal and then co-principal at Danville since July 2018. He previously served as principal of Cabot School from 2015-2018, and before that served on the faculty at Cabot School and at the Barre Career Center at Spaulding High School. He will step down as co-principal at Danville at the end of June to assume new duties as the Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning at Danville School.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.