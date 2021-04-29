Now’s the time for those wishing to be involved with the selection of a new Danville School mascot/name.
In a newsletter sent out on Thursday morning, Danville School Principals David Schilling and Sarah Welch outlined the selection process and began an open call for ideas, as well as mascot committee members.
“This is no doubt a huge consideration for our school, and we want to be as intentional and inclusive as possible throughout,” they wrote. “It is important to note that we are directing the process, not making the choice ourselves — this choice will certainly outlast our tenure as Danville’s school leaders.
Per the policy adopted by the school board on March 23, name ideas will be evaluated by a committee that will also create the final voting process.
Those interested in serving on the mascot selection committee can apply at bit.ly/mascotcommittee. Applicants can be a current student, staff member, alumnus or alumna, current parent (either resident or tuition) or select board member.
According to the newsletter, committee members will be chosen from all interested applicants by both principals in cooperation with the student school board members.
“[Participation in the committee] will involve a commitment of about two months, and several in-person (or Zoom) meetings,” the newsletter explains.
Name (mascot, nickname, image, symbol, etc.) suggestions can be proposed by any person in the school community (alumni, staff, students, Danville residents). The form to submit an idea can be found at bit.ly/danvillemascot.
Suggested names will be given to the committee, which each name represented once and supporting reasons attached to each recommendation. While a submitter’s name will not be shared with the committee, it is required for submission.
The principals note that the most successful submissions will: be unifying and broadly relevant for Danville students, staff and the community; represent positive qualities, ideals or associations around which people can rally; be representative of Danville’s experience or history. They will also work equally well for women’s and men’s sports teams; have the potential to translate in a visually pleasing manner; and be something exciting and fun that a wide variety of community members will enjoy being “loud and proud” about.
Submissions should also be allowable under the policy adopted by the school board: they should respect cultural differences and values and be neither derogatory nor discriminatory. The use of any race or ethnic group and its traditions or customs as the mascot, name or nickname is prohibited.
Committee applications and name submissions will be accepted until May 15.
According to the newsletter, the committee will evaluate the name submissions based on the established criteria for successful submissions and narrow down the choice to three to five finalists. Those finalists will be publicly announced.
The committee will also decide on a process for a final vote, including eligibility for participation in the vote. The vote will be an instant runoff (ranked-choice) process, in order to end up with a choice that has the most shared support.
The principals were directed to start the process to determine a new official name per board order on April 6.
While some are relieved and excited that the school’s former Indian name is on its way to be replaced, Danville residents Lindsay Morgan and Dawn Peck Pastula are continuing to add names to a petition asking the board to reconsider their decision.
Morgan and Pastula will be holding a final petition-signing drive-thru event on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Danville Park and Ride. According to Morgan, all students, alumni, taxpayers and surrounding community members are welcome to sign the petition, and an online version is available as well.
Morgan also encouraged those who are able to send an email to the school board as soon as possible as well. Board member’s emails are available on the school board’s website.
“This is our time to tell them what we think of their decision to remove our Danville Indian name,” Morgan said on Thursday.
The petition will be presented to the school board at their regularly scheduled Zoom meeting on Tuesday, May 4, at 6 p.m.
