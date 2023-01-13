Danville School Officials Relaunch Building Improvement Effort
Buy Now

Danville School (File Photo)

It was a busy week for Danville School officials who met twice to finalize next year’s budget proposal and to relaunch their building improvement project.

The board held a special meeting on Tuesday to approve the budget that will be presented to voters at town meeting. The budget calls for $7,609,397 in total expenditures, which is up nearly $900,000 from the current FY23 budget.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments