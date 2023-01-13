Danville School Officials Relaunch Building Improvement Effort

It was a busy week for Danville School officials who met twice to finalize next year’s budget proposal and to relaunch their building improvement project.
The board held a special meeting on Tuesday to approve the budget that will be presented to voters at town meeting. The budget calls for $7,609,397 in total expenditures, which is up nearly $900,000 from the current FY23 budget.
Cost drivers are $175,000 for three additional FTEs, two of which were grant funded and the other an unfilled position that the school says is needed next year; $178,000 for salary and benefit increases that are part of the faculty and staff bargaining agreements; $80,000 for increased health care costs; $230,000 for increased special education costs; $30,000 for health services; and $165,000 for plant operations, principal’s office and other line items.
The new budget would result in an education property tax rate of $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed value. Although income sensitivity provisions would impact that rate for many Danville residents. The rate would be 3 cents above the rate voters approved at Town Meeting last year and 7 cents above the actual rate, which was reduced by the Legislature after Town Meeting.
Board member Molly Gleason remarked how much of the budget was out of the board’s hands, like special education assessment, salary increases, and health care costs.
“Are there staff members here we can do without? I don’t think there is a person in the building you could say, ‘meh’,” said Board Member Tim Sanborn. “If you are looking at making cuts you are looking at cutting programs or learning opportunities.”
In the end, the board made no last-minute changes to the draft budget.
The board also raised concerns about their anticipation that next year could be a challenging year financially.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker suggested the board not spend too much energy worrying about next year just yet, noting that the effects of the recently enacted weighting changes in the funding formula should benefit Danville as well as the other districts in CCSU.
“So I don’t think it’s necessarily all doom and gloom,” said Tucker.
The budget meeting lasted a little over a half hour. The next night the board and a large contingent of Danville residents were back at it again to re-launch the school’s facility committee to chart a path forward to resolve some of the many facility needs.
Many of the people who had helped with the Building Advisory Group over the summer and fall, a prior iteration of the effort, returned to volunteer for the committee.
Residents appointed to the committee included Bruce Melendy, Lance Horne, Doug Pastula, Kaity White, Rhiannon Esposito, Alison Despathy, Rob Balivet, Mary Beattie, Eric Hewitt; school staff principals Sarah Welch and Larry Fliegelman, Facilities Director Shawn McNamara; as well as all five members of the board.
The group will consider additional appointments to the committee at the next meeting, after which they will wind down adding more members, although the public is welcome to offer input at all meetings.
“We have to figure out some solutions to the issues in the school that are glaring to the issues in the school that have to be fixed and to the space concerns and the educational inefficiencies for the kids,” said Board Chair Clayton Cargill.
The school board had a facility analysis completed by TruexCullins, a Burlington-based architecture firm, the produced a 200-page report about the facility needs and code improvements. As a result of their analysis, they identified an estimated $32 million in work just to bring the current facility up to code and fix or replace what is necessary.
During the committee meeting, McNamara outlined 7 priorities that included new air handlers to replace the current ones which are more than a decade past their projected life expectancy and that don’t work properly, heating controls, myriad electrical concerns, cracking in the gym, the deteriorating condition of the limited sprinklers in the school, the need for upgraded lighting, and parking improvements.
The group discussed researching the triggers that would necessitate code work being completed and if a long-term plan could be developed with the state to tackle the code work over time.
The committee reiterated that they are open to any and all ideas. The effort was reset after the tax impact estimates indicated the previously considered projects would result in nearly a $1 increase in the tax rate, which would have pushed Danville to the highest tax rate in the state by far.
“The money was ridiculous,” said Cargill. “It was almost laughable.”
The committee will next meet on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. in the school library.
