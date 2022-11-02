Danville School officials and residents learned this week that the potential property tax impact from a school building project would be considerably higher than initial estimates.

The headline number is a building project costing $70 million would result in an estimated 92-cent increase in the tax rate per every $100K of assessed value. A $75 million project would result in a 98-cent increase on the existing tax rate, which is currently $1.3844 per $100K of assessed value.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments