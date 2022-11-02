Danville School officials and residents learned this week that the potential property tax impact from a school building project would be considerably higher than initial estimates.
The headline number is a building project costing $70 million would result in an estimated 92-cent increase in the tax rate per every $100K of assessed value. A $75 million project would result in a 98-cent increase on the existing tax rate, which is currently $1.3844 per $100K of assessed value.
Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and CCSU Finance Director Mike Concessi delivered the revised estimates during the school board’s meeting Tuesday night.
Tucker had previously delivered estimates to Danville School’s Building Advisory Group on Sept. 28 that projected the impact from a $70 million project would result in a 30-cent increase.
“We didn’t carry out the calculations as far as we needed to when we presented to the Advisory Group so we underrepresented or underestimated the tax impact on the segment of the Danville residential taxpayer who pay strictly on the value of their property,” said Tucker to a packed crowd in the Danville School library.
Tucker noted that the full impact of the tax rate increase would only be realized by about one-third of Danville homeowners who make above the state’s income sensitivity threshold of $137,000 of household income. Others who earn less income would see a reduced impact based on their income and home values.
“It’s somewhere between algebra and calculus in terms of complexity of the formula. And it varies based on income level, your homesite value and your homestead value,” added Tucker, who noted that Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, reached out to the SU after reading in The Caledonian-Record about the initial tax estimates presented to the Building Advisory Group to suggest they were inaccurate.
“Scott Beck was instrumental to me and he educated me tremendously about not only how it works but the different demographics across all the districts we serve,” said Concessi.
The presentation by Tucker and Concessi provided several additional examples of how the sliding income sensitivity formula works, walking the audience through the various income and house value thresholds that trigger different impacts.
All told about 249 out of 784 residential homeowners would bear the full extent of the tax rate increase, 186 would only see an increase if their homes were worth more than $400,000, and 349 homeowners would see an impact based on their income and house site value.
They used as examples a household earning $60,000 would pay an extra $930 in property taxes to cover the construction bond on top of what they would be paying for the school’s operations. A household earning $60,000 with a $500,000 home (which is beyond the house value threshold) would pay an extra $1,850. A household earning $125,000 with a house valued at $400,000 would pay an extra $3,541.
“This is incredibly complex,” said Tucker during the presentation, which drew many questions and comments from the audience.
“I know slide 4 was a really ugly number,” said Concessi, referring to the part of the presentation showing the 92-cent increase. “But I think when you look at the different demographics, it’s a much different story, more palatable.”
One observer noted the impact of the $75 million estimate to construct a new building represented a 71% increase over the town’s current education tax rate after the presentation.
“Before I open it up to questions I just want to remind everybody that we did not just raise your taxes,” said Board Chair Clayton Cargill. “We just looked at some slides. We looked at some financial ramifications of this. So we are all looking at this. I live in a house in Danville. We all live in houses in Danville, that’s why we are here. What just happened was you looked at the tax ramifications of this potential thing, so if you have questions, we’d love to hear them. But if you are going to tell me that you are going to move, I understand, these are huge numbers. Just remember, it didn’t just happen. … If anything ever does happen it’s because you voted that it happens.”
Tucker said that the tax department has an online calculator where people can plug in their household incomes and home values to get an individual estimate of the impact which they would link to in the meeting minutes and on the school building project website.
A lengthy question and answer unfolded among the numerous residents in attendance, ranging from concern over the size of the potential increase, re-raising the possibility of tuitioning high schools students, how the Building Advisory Group was formed, the impact on the non-homestead tax rate, student enrollment, school performance, and what comes next.
Cargill, acknowledging that the new tax impact estimates were large for everyone, encouraged the public to email questions to him at clayton.cargill.ccsuvt.net as the board will be digesting this as this process continues to unfold.
“We are looking for frequently asked questions,” he said. “I think we are going to chew on it for a while and then we are going to chew on it some more and we’re going to try to figure out which of these plans we actually think is the best and then we are going to set that plan to scrutiny and let everybody talk about it some more and you can ask questions and we are going to continue to get the community involved.”
Following the discussion of the tax impacts, the board heard an update from Eric Hewitt about the recent activity of the Building Advisory Group, which decided at their last meeting to recommend a new building be constructed given the constraints of their task, which was to evaluate the building proposals strictly from the perspective of what would be best for the students.
Cargill asked Hewitt if he would see how many of the Building Advisory Group members might be interested in continuing to help with the effort going forward. Cargill suggested that the school board meet with the advisory group during an additional special board meeting each month to keep the process going forward.
The board set a special meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. to hopefully meet with the building advisory group and the public to further discuss the potential building project.
