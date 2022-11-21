Danville School officials and residents continue to grapple with the now years-long effort to find a solution for their aging facility and the significant tax hike that would result from a proposal for a new or renovated building.

The school board and the building advisory committee held a special, joint meeting last week with about two dozen members of the public attending in person at the school cafeteria or via zoom.

