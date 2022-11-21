Danville School officials and residents continue to grapple with the now years-long effort to find a solution for their aging facility and the significant tax hike that would result from a proposal for a new or renovated building.
The school board and the building advisory committee held a special, joint meeting last week with about two dozen members of the public attending in person at the school cafeteria or via zoom.
The meeting was scheduled to discuss the community’s priorities and the tax impact of a potential project after it was revealed at the board’s meeting earlier this month that a new school estimated at $75 million would bump the current residential tax rate of $1.38 per $100,000 of home value (not accounting for income sensitivity) by nearly $1 more.
Other options that the school board has priced out included a renovation of the existing building and addition for $70 million, a more modest renovation and addition project, and even the costs associated with just fixing the existing building to code and tuitioning high school students.
“I hate to say it, but we would have the highest tax rate in the State of Vermont if we went through with any of these three options,” said board member Molly Gleason, adding that would be true for the code work and tuition plan as well.
The cost projections would have the residential tax rate at about $2.36 per $100k for the estimated new building, $2.30 for the more significant renovation, and $2.06 for the code work ($.45) and increased operational costs associated with tuitioning students ($.23).
Gleason noted that Woodstock and Stowe were at about $1.70 or $1.80 per $100k and Killington, an outlier, was at about $2.00 per $100k of home value.
“It is a hard one to swallow,” said resident Stacy Andre. “As much as I would love to see a bricks and mortar, spanking new building going up, potentially being the highest tax town in the entire state of Vermont … our property values will plummet.”
Andre expressed concerns over the timing of the project as well, considering inflation and supply chain issues.
“Did anyone here try to figure out how many more taxes they would owe with the formula?” asked board chair Clayton Cargill referring to the projected tax impact formulas that were outlined again by CCSU Superintendent and CCSU Finance Director Mike Concessi. “Because I did, and it’s a big number,” he said, adding he believed it would be about $4,200 more per year for his home.
Resident Karena Shippee wanted the board to back up and explain the thinking and data behind the underlying assumption that more space was needed and the entire list of fixes in the architect’s make-good proposal was required.
“I’m asking for specifics … how much more space do we need per student and what expert is giving us that data?” she asked.
Several administrators and board members weighed in, including Tucker, Cargill and Danville Works Director Dave Schilling, who noted school officials had been grappling with space constraints for years and many people had been part of the facility evaluation process.
Several people raised the possibility of tuitioning high school students to lower the space needs and even the possibility of tuitioning all students.
Others wondered about what the town and its taxpayers could actually afford. Rep. Scott Beck, of St. Johnsbury and a member of the House Ways and Means Committee who is well versed in school financing, attended and fielded several questions. He also opined that he didn’t see a reconstituted school construction finance program on the legislative horizon.
Many in attendance said they wanted all options to be on the table going forward and the board members said that was the case, given the cost and tax estimates.
“Remembering we have a problem we have to solve,” said board member Tim Sanborn. “Remember we have an ongoing problem.”
Cargill said there is no imminent action or decisions and the board was now looking at possibly the second half of 2023 for a possible bond presentation and vote, but a lot of work still needs to be done.
The board decided to hold another special meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in the school auditorium at 6 p.m. to continue discussing the project. The meeting will also be available via Zoom.
