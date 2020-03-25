DANVILLE — The Danville School Board has extended a 3-year contract for Principal David Schilling, Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Mark Tucker said.

“The Danville School Board asked me to extend a three-year contract offer to Dave Schilling, and I am pleased to announce to the Danville School community that Dave has accepted the offer and he has signed his new contract.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments