Architects delivered difficult news to the Danville School board of directors on Tuesday evening: cost estimates on three different options for the renovation and expansion of the aging and cramped school building are in, and they all exceed $60 million.
In fact, the cost for an entirely new building ($70 to $80 million) falls in the same ballpark as the cost to renovate and expand the current building ($71.6 million), due to the fact that renovation jobs are “exceedingly complex.”
The current school building was initially built in 1937 and added onto over the years with no cohesive plan or vision. A significant lack of square footage has led to guidance counselors and principals working out of converted closets, elementary classrooms being about half the size they should, and some classrooms lacking windows.
Architects from the school’s chosen firm, Burlington-based TruexCullins, noted that the current building requires over $30 million of work just to bring everything up to code and replace items and materials that have reached the end of their lives.
“About $32 million of this is just work that will need to be done at some point,” Cam Featherstonehaugh, who has been leading the Danville project for TruexCullins, said. “You either plan for it proactively and make the change, or it fails and you fix it on an emergency basis.”
The first possible option — discussed at board meetings in July and November 2021 — includes a new elementary wing, second gym and new auditorium. Professional cost estimators put the total estimated project cost for option one at $71.6 million dollars — which includes $4.8 million to allow for cost escalations through 2024, the “absolute earliest date you could put a shovel in the ground.”
Option two, requested by administrators, is a scaled-back version of the first plan and could save up to $10 million. It would include a significant addition, but not an entire elementary wing, and would combine the cafeteria and gym.
The architects noted that option three, an entirely new school, could be built on the property without disrupting school operations very much.
“This community would be remiss not to think about this as a potential option and seriously consider it,” said Featherstonehaugh. “The scale of investment is pretty high, no matter what you do.”
School board members noted that the full burden of the school budget does not fall solely on residential taxpayers. Superintendent Mark Tucker explained that since Danville is a receiving district, 25 percent of the school budget comes from the statewide education fund. This year, 36 percent of the budget is paid for by residential Danville taxpayers and 39 percent of it will be paid for by non-residential Danville taxpayers.
The next step for the project is for board members, TruexCullins representatives and school administration to begin a dialogue with the community about which option would be best.
“The board would love to open the dialogue within the community — to discuss not only why we need to act, but the level of study that has gotten us to this point,” Board Chair Clayton Cargill wrote in an email on Wednesday. “We certainly are not coming at this lightly, and are seeking input to develop a course of action. Our deficiencies are real and tangible, and temporary measures won’t forestall these issues for very much longer. We have systems at or past the ends of their usable lives, and small crowded classrooms without windows.”
Superintendent Tucker urged Danville residents not to decide how they feel about the potential options before gathering more information.
“In thinking about what transpired with the architects’ presentation last evening, I think we are in a place where everyone needs to avoid the temptation to make a decision on what they think about this project,” Tucker wrote in an email on Wednesday. “There is a lot of work yet to be done before the Board can settle on a recommendation to the community.
“There are four possibilities, three of which were presented by the architects; the fourth is (as always) ‘do nothing,’” Tucker noted. “The worst decision that the Danville community could make, in my opinion, is the fourth, and I am saying that both as Superintendent and as a Danville taxpayer.
“I hope the community will take advantage of the opportunities we will be providing for them to get engaged and help us decide what to do,” Tucker concluded. “Right now is a good time to suspend disbelief and wait for all of the facts. This project is important to the success of the school and its commitment to all of Danville’s students.”
