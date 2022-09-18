Danville School’s Building Advisory Group met for the second time this week to further its mission of evaluating the facility needs and possible construction projects at the aging school.
The group, which has grown to 18 formal members, had a wide-ranging discussion Wednesday evening including conditions and needs within the school, programs and features that make the school attractive to choice students, the group’s next steps, as well as hopes that recent legislation may result in changes to how Vermont schools fund construction projects and possibly ease the anticipated tax burden from a large-scale construction project.
The possibility that state officials may soon change the school construction funding mechanism had the advisory group mull how to pace their work until there was greater clarity on the cost side of the project.
Eric Hewitt, who helped run the Wednesday meeting, was selected by the group to continue serving as the group’s spokesperson and to continue providing updates at future school board meetings.
The group had hoped to hear from CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker about the tax and financing side of the issue but he could not attend the meeting and did not have details yet to share with the group.
“Hopefully we can get that in a couple of weeks specifically around some of the bonding and how that will work and what that will look like in terms of our tax impact,” said Hewitt. “Obviously we all have that question, and it will be the most important question that comes up when we take this to the town is what does this mean for my taxes.”
Hewitt also mentioned Act 72, an education law that passed in 2021, and he noted the legislation called for the Agency of Education and State Board of Education to update and report on several topics, including school building standards, capital outlay financing, and school construction funding and sources.
“This could completely change on its head on Jan. 15,” said Hewitt. “This could completely upend what we think of as our tax impact.”
During the meeting, Marvin Withers, Danville School’s former head of facility, noted several discrepancies between his understanding of the building and the 200+ page report prepared by the architecture firm that evaluated the school and outlined over $30 million of recommended upgrades and code work just to fix aging parts of the existing school.
The advisory group also noted that it has a new website that hosts the building evaluation, some of the preliminary designs for construction, videos of their past meetings and a video walkthrough of the school highlighting some of the issues in the current facility.
Group member Rob Balivet wondered about the group’s plans over the next few months.
“If we actually can not look at the financial end of it before January and the new ed specs, do we have a lot to do between now and then except for spreading the word and educating people about the options?,” asked Balivet.
They contemplated if it made sense to meet once a month until January but did not settle the matter yet.
The conversation then circled back to how important it was for the community to have an understanding of what a construction project would cost and what impact it would have on property taxes.
The advisory group is scheduled to meet again on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 5:30 p.m. in the school library with an available zoom link. They were going to see if there was a representative from the architecture firm available to review the report and some of the construction options that are being considered. They are also hoping to have the financial implications analysis based on the current funding process from Tucker.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.