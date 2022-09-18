Danville School’s Building Advisory Group met for the second time this week to further its mission of evaluating the facility needs and possible construction projects at the aging school.

The group, which has grown to 18 formal members, had a wide-ranging discussion Wednesday evening including conditions and needs within the school, programs and features that make the school attractive to choice students, the group’s next steps, as well as hopes that recent legislation may result in changes to how Vermont schools fund construction projects and possibly ease the anticipated tax burden from a large-scale construction project.

