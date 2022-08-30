The Danville School building advisory group will convene for the first time tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 31), taking the next step in ongoing efforts to evaluate a major school construction project.
The Danville School Board created the advisory group over the summer to help weigh the pros and cons of several options to address facility needs at the town’s PreK-12 school.
The underlying issue is an in-depth evaluation of Danville School conducted by a Burlington-based architecture firm that determined that the facility is under-sized for the school population and has infrastructure elements that are well-beyond life expectancy and out of code.
The firm estimated that just bringing the existing building up to code and replacing aging infrastructure would cost over $30 million. To address the space needs would require an addition that could push the total project, including code work, over $60 million, estimates the firm. Another option would be to build a brand-new building and demolish most of the existing building. That project would cost a few million more than completing the code work and an addition.
The board has been working to get the advisory group off the ground since June and revised its format at two meetings in July. The board is hoping the group will advise the board on what approach to take to address the school’s physical needs, whether it be code work and addition or a completely new structure. Several board members, including chairman Clayton Cargill, have suggested that doing nothing is not in the school’s long-term interest and not a viable option.
As described at prior school board meetings, the advisory group would solicit input from the community and make recommendations to the board, which would ultimately decide to present a project and bond request to the town voters.
“I think we were hoping at this point that they would have had one or two meetings under their belt and we are still spinning our wheels on when they are going to all get together,” said board member Tim Sanborn at their meeting in late July.
One thing board members and many in the public who have attended meetings this summer will be looking for is a cost analysis by the supervisory union about what the budget and property tax implications would be from a bond.
The board had previously asked Superintendent Mark Tucker and his business office staff to produce a financial analysis of what impact a $70 million bond would have.
The advisory group is open to additional members and community input and will hold its meetings in public. On the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the school library and is available via zoom, are the group’s leadership structure, a review of the role of the group, adding members, watching a video tour of the building that highlights the structure’s deficiencies, taking a straw poll of the needs of the school and community and setting future meeting dates.
The board had previously appointed people to the advisory group, including board members David Towle and Melissa Conly, Elementary Principal Sarah Welch, Secondary Principal Larry Fliegelman, CTE Directory David Schilling, and several other school officials, as well as former Select Board Chairman Doug Pastula and community members Rob Balivet, John Blackmore, Eric Hewett and Jonathan Austin-Shortt. The board also gave the advisory group the authority to add new members.
The school board next meets on Sept. 6.
