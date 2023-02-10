Danville School officials announced late Thursday evening that Secondary Principal Larry Fliegelman had resigned and David Schilling would serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year.
The announcement came shortly after the Danville School Board held an emergency, remote meeting that began at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting was attended by all five members of the board, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and Schilling, the school’s former secondary principal and the school’s current technical learning director.
The board immediately went into an executive session for about a half hour. When they returned to open meeting, they voted to accept Fliegelman’s resignation effective immediately without any public discussion.
“Alright, that puts us in a situation,” said School Board Chair Clayton Cargill after the vote. The board then immediately voted, without public discussion, to accept Tucker’s recommendation to appoint Schilling as interim through June 30, the end of the school’s fiscal year. “Thank you, folks, for your availability. Thank you for being here for this emergency [meeting],” said Cargill at the end meeting.
In the announcement about the resignation and appointment made a short time later, Tucker wrote that Schilling “is taking on this responsibility in addition to his assignment as Technical and Experiential Learning Director. This will require some shifting of priorities, and some adjustments to areas of the Danville Works program, but the core operations will continue due to strong faculty, including Zachary Baker, Nick Whites, and Suzanne Podhaizer.”
The district will now open a search for a new secondary principal for the next school year.
On Friday, Cargill said the Danville School Board does not comment on personnel issues when asked about the resignation and referred questions to Tucker.
Tucker offered a similar response.
Tucker did note that the search for a new principal would begin right away and he did not feel it was too late in the school year to be launching a principal search.
“We will be looking until we find a strong candidate,” said Tucker, but could not estimate how long the process may take.
Fliegelman was selected as principal in March 2022. He replaced Schilling, who had served as Secondary Principal since 2018 after coming to the school from Cabot School. Schilling proposed his transition to a grant-funded position as director of the school’s technical learning program in the middle of last year. This year Schilling has helped guide the further development and expansion of what is now known as the Danville Works program. Last year Schilling was named Secondary Principal of the Year for the state of Vermont.
Fliegelman arrived at Danville after serving as principal since 2007, first in Massachusetts, then Wolcott, then at Brownington Central School in Orleans County.
Fliegelman was hired with a 2-year contract that called for a salary of $95,000 in the first year. Tucker said Fliegelman’s resignation was voluntary, immediate and with no strings attached when asked if he was due to receive any future pay or benefits.
On Friday Schilling said he was confident in the ongoing work within Danville Works and happy to fill in as principal.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have three excellent instructors as part of the Danville Works program who will keep things going strong. It means some shuffling of priorities pertaining to community outreach and program growth, but we’ve got excellent hands-on programming occurring across campus,” said Schilling. “As a third person with an administrator license in the building, I’m happy to be able to help out the school, particularly the students, during this challenging time.”
Schilling also said he was interested in returning to his role at Danville Works.
“I really believe in what we’re doing with Danville Works and look forward to getting back to it full-time next year. We’re starting to have conversations about collaboration with other schools and supervisory unions, and are eager to expand and solidify our learning options,” he said.
