Danville School officials announced late Thursday evening that Secondary Principal Larry Fliegelman had resigned and David Schilling would serve as interim principal for the remainder of the school year.

The announcement came shortly after the Danville School Board held an emergency, remote meeting that began at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The meeting was attended by all five members of the board, Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and Schilling, the school’s former secondary principal and the school’s current technical learning director.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments