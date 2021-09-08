Danville School Board members enjoyed more than a few bits of good news during their regular meeting held on Tuesday evening in-person and on Zoom.
First, Principals Dave Schilling and Sarah Welch told the board that not only had they seen the return of nearly all the students who had chosen remote learning or homeschooling due to COVID-19, but the school had also picked up 29 new students at all grade levels.
“Those numbers are actually phenomenal,” said school board member Robert Edgar. “That should put the October enrollment at around 405 to 410 students. I think that’s excellent.”
“Actually, I don’t know what you’re feeding these kids and where you’re getting them from, because nobody in town can reproduce that fast,” he added. “But something’s working.”
Due to the high number of students, the principals told the board that the high school has reached capacity and the number of incoming tuition students will be capped until more space is found; the school’s renovation and new construction project is now looking at a community bond vote in the spring.
Schilling made clear that the decision to limit tuitioned students is not a staffing issue nor a financial one: there is just no available space, especially with a mind to distancing.
Next up, the board heard results of the completed FY20 audit — a surplus of $304,589 — as well as unaudited results of the FY21 (July 2020-June 2021) books. According to Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker, the combined ending surplus from FY20 and FY20 comes to around $799,000 in unrestricted funds. Once audited, Tucker said that number would only change around a few thousand dollars.
The board voted on Tuesday night to expend up to $180,000 of the surplus, a high estimate, on the school’s wood chip boiler, which was initially installed in 2007 and fully functioned for only a couple of years. Tucker told the board that, according to calculations, the project would pay for itself after about four years, saving the school an estimated $41,239 each year in fuel savings.
Tucker, Schilling and Welch are also recommending that up to $90,000 of the funds be used to replace the gym bleachers, well over 40 years old, as well as some funding to replace parts of the air handlers (heating and cooling system). The board signaled their support, though votes on those issues will be held at the next regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 6 p.m.
Tucker said that, besides the three projects, he recommends the board set aside the rest of the surplus into the capital reserve fund for the anticipated school construction project.
While the board also discussed and signaled their support of the SU-approved and recommended policies on COVID-19 mitigation and transgender and gender-nonconforming students, they did not take any formal action since the meeting’s agenda had not been put out within the necessary time frame. Those policies will be discussed and potentially approved at the board’s October meeting.
The policy on transgender and gender nonconforming students reflects what is required by federal and state statutes, summarizing in policy form practices that have already been followed for over six years at all seven of the SU’s schools. Tucker told the board that the SU is seeing its first instances of athletes asking to play with the sports team matching their gender identity, and are following a policy provided by the Vermont Principal’s Association to make that happen.
The policies recommended by the SU are in force until the board takes them up.
