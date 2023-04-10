Danville School Still Casting Net For Principal Candidates

Danville School officials hope the next couple of weeks will see an uptick in interest for the secondary school principal position.
Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker gave a cautionary update on the search at last week’s school board meeting.
“It’s a very shallow pool,” Tucker said of the candidates thus far, noting some applications have come from people who do not have their principal’s license or begun the education process to receive it. “So those people are not qualified.”
Tucker also noted he had some concerns with a few other applicants, as well as other people who initially expressed interest in the position but did not return subsequent inquiries.
“Not a lot of good news around that,” said Tucker. “I don’t know where the candidates are, but I have heard from other superintendents that they are really struggling to fill administrative roles and positions.”
“I’m not panicked yet, but I’m getting close to that point,” said Tucker.
Dave Schilling is currently serving as interim secondary principal. Schilling had previously held the position but this year transitioned to further developing and running Danville Works, the school’s career, technical and experiential program. Schilling had been replaced by Larry Fliegelman, who had resigned from the position in early February.
Schilling took on the interim position in addition to his role at Danville Works.
At last week’s meeting, he told the board that the result is much of the work to further develop the program has been put on hold.
Schilling said it was fortunate they had such strong staff to maintain the program that they had but developing internships, community outreach, and establishing middle school connections had taken a back burner.
Schilling noted that several other schools and districts were in the middle of the hiring process, and he suggested as decisions from those positions filtered down, there may be potential candidates still looking for positions.
Schilling also advocated for continuing the development of Danville Works.
“We invested a lot of time and energy saying that it would be a worthwhile and valid program,” said Schilling. “It would be early and disingenuous to say to the community ‘just kidding.’”
Board vice chair David Towle, who was running the meeting in chair Clayton Cargill’s absence, agreed.
“To be fair, that’s the deal we made,” said Towle. “We can’t let a program that important fall apart.”
“In a couple of weeks we are going to have to have a serious discussion about what we are going to do,” said Tucker.
Other Business
Danville School is preparing to roll out the new statewide testing program over the next month. Tucker explained it is an adaptive test that is supposed to respond to correct and incorrect answers by delivering appropriate questions to further identify the student’s level.
Tucker also noted that the supervisory union will receive an expected award of $22,777.95 from a class action lawsuit against JUUL, a vaping device manufacturer, that was settled. The suit alleged JUUL marketed its products to minors. Tucker said he will look for ways to use the money to enhance school tobacco prevention education. He mentioned looking for curriculum in the younger grades “to keep them from starting in the first place.”
The school board also voted to recommend to the select board that the softball field, owned by the town, be dedicated to Paul Remick, the school’s longtime softball coach.
