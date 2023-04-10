Danville School Still Casting Net For Principal Candidates
Buy Now

Danville School officials, from left, Interim Secondary Principal Dave Schilling, Elementary Principal Sarah Welch, board members Tim Sanborn, David Towle and Molly Gleason, and CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker discuss the search for a permanent secondary principal during the board's meeting April 4.

Danville School officials hope the next couple of weeks will see an uptick in interest for the secondary school principal position.

Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker gave a cautionary update on the search at last week’s school board meeting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments