“Want to vote?” Danville senior Zoe Crocker said to her fellow students all day on Friday, Dec. 3. “It’s quick — it only takes two seconds.”
The lobby of the PreK-12 school building was full of energy all day, with green and white streamers hanging from the ceiling, official voting booths provided by the Town of Danville gracing tables and signs with the school’s four possible new mascot names — Trailblazers, Bobcats, Bears and Mountaineers — in big letters behind the voter registration desk.
By two p.m., almost 86 percent of the school’s 375 students — the only people eligible to cast a vote in what was likely their first-ever election — had turned out. According to Danville Middle and High School Principal David Schilling, those who could not make it to school in person on Friday will have one last chance to vote “absentee” on Monday.
“This is giving students a huge sense of agency,” said Danville Elementary Principal Sarah Welch. “This is their school and they are the people who will own their new mascot for years to come.”
The identity of the school’s new mascot, however, will not be revealed after the last few vote on Monday; it will be revealed during the special school board meeting next Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held both in-person at the school library and on Zoom.
“We’re all really excited,” said Ava Marshia, a senior and member of the mascot committee. “But it’s hard to ignore the outside pressure and not feel like what we’re doing is wrong.”
Marshia and Crocker both have attended the school since their preschool years — “We’re OGs here” — and say that they actually never really had a problem with their former nickname — the Indians — until they started doing their own research.
“I was actually scared to see the name change,” said Crocker. “But we learned a crapton of stuff and learned that using [the Indians] as our nickname is hurtful and not something to be proud of. Local tribes and national Native American groups told us that they didn’t want us using that name anymore.”
“We’ve always just wanted to honor that group of people [the Indians],” Crocker added. “But we learned that we were doing it the wrong way.”
Marshia and Crocker told the Caledonian-Record that they both liked the “Trailblazers” the best, saying that they felt it rang true for Danville School.
“But once the decision’s been made, we’ll embrace it,” said Marshia. “There’s not much left to do but move on.”
“Watching this unfold gives me goosebumps, really,” said Crocker, who staffed the voter registration table for much of the day, handing out iPads to participants.
Students ranked the four names — chosen from the 34 submitted to the mascot committee by community members — in their preferred order on the iPad before submitting their votes. The secure voting system chosen by the school will calculate the winner in a ranked-choice manner — a unique move for an American election.
“Why ranked-choice?” said Schilling. “People tend to vote for the lesser of two evils. With ranked-choice, our students get to put down their second and third choices, too. At the end of the day, ranked-choice will generate a finalist that got at least 50 percent of the votes instead of something that just got 26 percent.”
After handing in their iPads, students then went to a second table where volunteers including members of the student council and staff crossed off their name a second time and handed them a sticker or two of their choice.
One “I voted” sticker is extra special — it was designed by fourth-grader Willa Mantius, who last year helped present to the school board about why, after initiating her own research, she thought the mascot should change.
“I love [Willa’s design],” said Welch on Friday. “I want one … but I can’t vote.”
“I voted for the Bobcats,” said Mantius while standing in line for one of the stickers. “I’m a huge fan of cats — they’re very ferocious — and it would be a great word to cheer.”
Allie Beliveau, a senior and volunteer during Friday’s vote, said that as a Danville athlete, she’s really excited to get a new mascot.
“It’s just been weird,” she said. “I feel like a lot of people just don’t know what to call us right now.”
Beliveau herself voted for the “Mountaineers,” but her second choice was the Trailblazers.
“We’re really surrounded by mountains … but also we do blaze through things,” she said. “It’d be strong and intimidating for sports.”
“You guys are making history right now,” Danville paraprofessional Katherine Bishop, also a Danville graduate, reminded the students.
