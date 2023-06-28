Danville School officials pumped the breaks on a possible HVAC project they discussed at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
The board reviewed a proposal for a $1.18 million HVAC upgrade at the school. New air handlers and climate controls have been identified as one of the top priorities by Danville School Facilities Director Shawn McNamara and often discussed during the school’s building committee meetings.
While the building committee has paused meeting for the summer, the school board recently approved a few facility improvements for the aging school, including upgrades to all the lighting and a reconfiguration in the library to make the space more useful. The board had also wanted to see bids and proposals for tackling the air handling units that are approaching or beyond their life expectancy. The proposal they received was for a direct replacement of the existing equipment.
“This proposal went in a direction that I was not expecting,” said Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker. He recounted a prior evaluation of the system and plans for upgrading them that had been proposed as part of the facility evaluation by the architecture firm TruexCullins back in 2020. Tucker explained that TruexCullins and some of the firms that assisted in that process had recommended reducing the number of units and increasing their capacity, which would have required some additional ducting but was, at the time, more economical because fewer machines would be purchased.
The latest proposal could be problematic, noted Tucker, because the prior evaluation indicated some may be sited too close to the roof’s edge. Tucker also said he would like to see more than one proposal.
“I want to take this back to the drawing board and see what happened and how did we veer off that course,” said Tucker, who also noted the proposal was significantly above estimates received in 2020.
Tucker also suggested this work might result in a “stranded cost,” and the potential for regretting an investment of this size down the line should the school end up building a new school or fundamentally altering the existing one and the units no longer being appropriate for the application.
In the end, the board took no action and will continue to explore options, which could include revisiting the engineering work and recommendations on the air handlers developed by TruexCullins several years ago.
Budget Revote Informational Meeting
The board also discussed the town-wide vote scheduled for next month to correct an error that misreported the budget request on the Town Meeting Day warning and ballot. The vote will be conducted by all-day Australian balloting at the Town Hall on Wednesday, July 19. As with typical elections, voters also have the opportunity to request an absentee ballot from the town clerk ahead of time.
The school board will hold an informational meeting to explain the circumstances around the vote the night before at 6 p.m. on July 18 in the school cafeteria. There will also be an online way to attend the meeting. Details for the online links will be available on the school website when the meeting agenda is posted.
“If you are available come sit next to me please,” said Board Chair Clayton Cargill to the other board members and administrators of the informational meeting.
At issue is the fact that the warning and ballot were printed with an incorrect budget number. The voters are being asked to approve the additional expenditure of nearly $1 million in addition to the erroneous amount approved at Town Meeting.
While the ballot had the incorrect amount, all other references to the budget request, including in the town’s Annual Report, during budget discussions, and in materials supplied to the Vermont Agency of Education and Tax Department, included the intended amount. As a result, the new vote won’t impact the town’s anticipated tax rate, which was based on the intended amount, it would just authorize the school board to expend the total amount they deemed necessary to operate the school next year.
The school board intends to publicize the vote and informational meeting in a variety of ways, including a possible letter to every household with a registered voter, emails to the school community, information in the newspaper, postings on the school’s website and social media channel, and more.
“I would say all of the above,” commented board member Melissa Conly of various options.
Board member Dave Towle wanted to ensure people without a computer would be notified. “I’d rather have someone see it three times than say ‘I didn’t know about it’,” he said.
